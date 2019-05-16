PUBG Season 7 leaks even before official rollout; here're the upcoming features

PUBG is all set to bid season 6 a goodbye and the details of the season 7 are already out, even before its release. PUBG Mobile Season 7 Royale Pass will bring new weapons and other in-game adjustments. The update for the Season 7 will be out today. The fresh leak details the time of arrival of the update, the size of the update and other information regarding Season 7 Royale Pass.

Also Read: After school kids, CRPF jawans are ordered to stay away from PUBG

The leaks are out, courtesy of YouTuber Mr GhostGaming, and the Season 7 of PUBG will go live with 0.12.5 update. The update hasn't yet reached India and the Google Play Store still reflects version 0.12.0 of PUBG as latest. The update will be available on the Play Store, Samsung's Galaxy Store, and the App Store. As per the leak, the size of the update is 219.60MB and 283.98MB for Android and iOS respectively.

The PUBG Season 7 leaks suggest that the update will bring avatar frames, 'Skorpion' gun, the smoke trail feature, avatar customisations, flight and parachute trail rewards. AKM, Kar 98K, M4, UZI, level 1 and level 3 helmets and level 1 backpack skins will also arrive with the PUBG Mobile Season 7 update.

The PUBG Mobile Season 7 will come with Companion pets which were earlier expected to come with Season 6. Players will now be able to get pets as their Companions. Other than that, the new season will bring new outfits. The nine new outfits will include one Mythic Item, four Legendary items, three Epic, and an ordinary outfit. The Season 7 will also bring two new skins for Pan, Parachute, Backpack and cars.

In PUBG Season 7, players can get 100 PR points for buying the royale pass. The pass will cost 600 UC to players for the Elite upgrade and 1,800 UC for the Elite Plus upgrade. The players who buy any of these updates will get 100 PR points and get costumes like Urban Scavenger or an Assault Squad after crossing level 100.

Edited By: Udit Verma

Also Read: PUBG Mobile: Now play the battle royale game wearing Baahubali outfit

Also Read: PUBG fans, relax! It's not easy to ban your favourite game

Also Read: Is PUBG a menace? Delhi child rights panel says game negatively impacts kids