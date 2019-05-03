Realme 3 Pro to go on second sale in India today: Price, features, launch offers

Oppo's sub-brand Realme 3 Pro will go on its second sale today. The Pro variant of Realme 3 will be available via Flipkart and the Realme's own e-store. Realme 3 Pro had its first sale on Monday, April 29 with phone being put up for sale on three separate times - 12pm (noon), 4pm, and 8pm IST. For today's sale, Realme hasn't confirmed multiple flash sales, with the 12pm (noon) IST being the only scheduled sale time.

Realme 3 Pro receives first OTA update; brings 960 fps slow motion video recording

As far as the launch offers are concerned, buyers who pay using HDFC credit and debit cards will get flat Rs 1,000 discount on Flipkart. This offer is also available to the consumers who opt for EMI transactions. The buyers on Flipkart will also be eligible for no-cost EMIs up to six months.

Realme 3 pro has turned out to be a worthy challenger to Xiaomi's Redmi Note 7 Pro. It has 6.3 inch full-HD IPS panel and slim bezels with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and Gorilla Glass 5. It runs on Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6.0 on top. Realme 3 Pro is available in three new colours namely Nitro Blue, Lightning Purple and Carbon Grey. As far as dimensions are concerned, the Realme 3 Pro measures 156.8 x 74.2 x 8.3 mm and weighs 172 grams.

As for the specifications, Realme 3 Pro runs on a Snapdragon 710 SoC and comes with 6GB of RAM. In comparison, the Redmi Note 7 Pro is powered by Qualcomm's less powerful Snapdragon 675 chipset paired with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage expandable via microSD card.

Realme 3 Pro comes with an Ultra HD mode that will allow users to take 64-megapixel photos. There is also a vertically stacked 16+5MP dual rear camera with Sony IMX 519 flagship grade sensor. Realme 3 Pro owners will also be able to record 960fps Super Slo-mo videos. There is also a 25MP AI selfie camera.

Buyers can get their hands on the Realme 3 Pro for Rs 13,999 for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant. The 6GB RAM and 64GB storage and 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant will retail at Rs 15,999 and Rs 16,999 respectively.

