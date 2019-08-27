Realme 5 to go on sale at 8 pm today via Flipkart, Realme.com; check out price, offers, specifications

Realme 5 will go on sale at 8:00 pm in India today on Flipkart and Realme.com. Realme has also said that the Realme 5 Pro will go on sale on September 4 for the first time. The USP of Realme 5 and Realme 5 Pro is the presence of a quad-camera setup on the back. The phone was launched in India last week and is competitively priced with 3GB RAM variant of Realme 5 starting at Rs 9,999.

Realme 5 specifications

Realme 5 is powered by 2.0 Ghz Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 AIE processor, paired with 3GB or 4GB of RAM. In addition, the state-of-the-art 11 nm manufacturing process boosts the efficiency of the processor and battery life. The phone comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) mini-drop display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3+. It runs on Android 9 Pie OS with Color OS 6.0 skin on top. Besides, Realme 5 has 32GB, 64GB, and 128GB inbuilt storage options. The storage is expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB).

Realme 5 optics

Realme 5 comes with four cameras with the primary shooter having a 12 MP lens. The large aperture and pixel size of the primary lens allows users to capture better pictures, even in low-light conditions. There is also an 8MP Ultra Wide-angle Lens, the 2MP Super Macro Lens and the 2MP Portrait Lens to capture subjects with different perspectives.

Realme 5 design

Realme 5 comes with a new crystal design, an upgrade from the classic diamond-cut design, creating a beautiful holographic colour effect. Realme 5 also has an airtight, water-resistant sealing that protects the interior and exterior components of the phone against the accidental splashes of water.

Connectivity options on Realme 5

Realme 5 include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, a GPS/ A-GPS, a3.5mm headphone jack, and a Micro-USB port. The phone also packs 5,000mAh battery. There is a fingerprint sensor on the rear panel.

Realme 5 launch offers

Realme 5 launch offers include 5% unlimited cash back on Flipkart for the Axis Bank Credit Cardholders. Other offers include complete mobile protection at Rs 99 and no-cost EMI option.

