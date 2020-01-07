Realme 5i set for January 9 launch; check India price, where to watch, specs and more

Realme 5i is all set to launch in India on January 9, the Chinese smartphone brand announced on its official Twitter handle. This smartphone is a slightly toned-down version of the Realme 5. It is powered by a 5,000mAh battery and boasts of a 6.52-inch display. The display has a waterproof notch. It operates on the Qualcomm snapdragon 665 SoC coupled with 4GB RAM.

Realme 5i: India price

This phone is marketed as a budget smartphone and is priced at Rs 11,500 approx for the 3GB RAM and 32 GB storage variant whereas the 4GB RAM and the 64 GB storage variant is priced at Rs 13,500 approx.

Realme 5i: Where to watch livestream of launch?

Realme 5i has been listed on Flipkart ahead of its launch. Tthe smartphone started teasing its features on the e-commerce platform as well as on its official website. According to Flipkart teaser, the Realme 5i will be launched at 12:30 pm on January 9. The event will be streamed live and can be watched live on Realme's official YouTube channel, all its social media channels as well as its official website.

Realme 5i specs

This phone is a dual SIM phone and runs on Android Pie with ColorOS 6.0.1. Realme 5i has a 6.5 inch HD+ display (720x1600 pixels). It comes with a waterdrop notch, a contrast ratio of 1200:1. The screen is protected by a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass 3+. It is claimed that the display is set to deliver 480 nits of brightness. The Realme 5i comes with an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC coupled with a maximum of 4GB RAM.

For all the people who love clicking pictures, this phone includes a quad rear camera setup. The setup includes a main 12-megapixel camera with an f/1.8 aperture. This is supported by an 8-megapixel wide-angle camera with an f/2.25 lens and viewing angle of 118.9 degree, a 2-megapixel portrait camera and a 2-megapixel macro camera with a closeup range of 4cm. The front camera is an 8-megapixel with an f/2.0 lens.

The camera features also comprise of 4K video capture at 30fps, slo-mo video recording at 120 fps and super night mode. Apart from this, the phone is powered by a 5,000mAh battery and supports 10W charging. The phone offers 64 GB storage that can be expanded up to 256 GB.

Connectivity options available are 4G LTE, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac and GPS. Dimensions of the Realme 5i phone are 164.4x75x9.3mm and it weighs 195 grams.

Also read: Smart toothbrush to robot, all that P&G unveiled at CES 2020