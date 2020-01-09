Realme 5i to launch in India today: Here's how to watch livestream; check out price, features

Realme's latest addition to the budget smartphone segment, Realme 5i is all set for its India launch today. Here's a detailed lowdown on the expected India price, specs and how to watch the launch livestream

How to watch livestream:

The Realme 5i launch event is slated to begin at 12:30 pm today. In order to watch the livestream, you can visit the company's YouTube page, Flipkart teaser page, and the official Facebook page of Realme.

Realme 5i expected price

The expected India price of Realme 5i is almost similar to the price of the product in Vietnam where it was recently launched. The Vietnam price of the 3GB RAM and 32GB storage variant is VND 3,690,000 or Rs 11,500 whereas for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant this price is VND 4,290,000 or Rs 13,500.

Realme 5i specs

The Realme 5i is a dual SIM phone that runs on Android Pie with ColorOS 6.0.1. It comes with a 6.5 inch HD+ screen display coupled with a waterdrop notch. The display is set to have a contrast ratio of 1200:1 and wil deliver an expected brightness of 480 nits. Screen is protected through a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass 3+. It has an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC processor and 4GB RAM.

The highlight of this phone is expected to be its quad camera setup. The quad camera setup consists of a main 12-megapixel camera with an f/1.8 aperture. This main camera is supported by an 8-megapixel wide angle camera with an f/2.25 lens and 118.9 degree viewing angle, a 2-megapixel portrait camera and a 2-megapixel macro camera with a 4cm closeup range. Front camera is an 8-megapixel with f/2.0 lens.

Apart from this, the camera features also include 4K video capture at 30fps, slo-mo video recording at 120 fps and super night mode.

The other highlight of this phone is its 5,000mAh battery that supports 10W charging. This phone offers 64GB storage which can be expanded upto 256GB.

