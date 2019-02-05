Realme C1 2019 to go on sale today at 12 pm; here's everything you need to know

The 2019 edition of Realme C1 will go on sale in India for the first time today. There isn't much difference between the old and the 2019 version except that it comes with a 32GB of inbuilt storage compared to 16GB storage of the former. The 2019 edition of Realme C1 will also come with 3GB of RAM. The original had only a single 2GB RAM configuration.

The 2019 edition of Realme C1 2019 will go on sale in India on Flipkart at 12pm today.

In terms of specifications, the 2019 edition of Realme C1 features a 6.2-inch HD+ notched display. It is driven by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 SoC paired with 2GB or 3GB of RAM and Adreno 406 GPU. The new variants come with 32GB of storage, which can be expanded to up to 256GB using a microSD card.

As far as optics are concerned, the Realme C1 has a dual rear camera setup that includes a 13 megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor - along with an LED flash. For selfies, there is a 5-megapixel sensor at the front. The smartphone also comes preloaded with a portrait mode, PDAF, and an Intelligent AI Beauty feature.

In terms of connectivity, the Realme C1 has 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light, G-sensor, M-sensor, and pedometer. Besides, the smartphone packs a 4,230mAh battery and measures 75.6x156.2x8.2mm.

The Realme C1 2019 is a dual-SIM smartphone that runs Android 8.1 Oreo with ColorOS 5.1 skin and features a 6.2-inch HD+ (720x1520 pixels) display that delivers 360 nits of brightness and has a Corning Gorilla Glass panel. There is also a display notch and the screen includes a 19:9 aspect ratio. The Realme c1 2019 also has an 88.8 percent screen-to-body ratio.

