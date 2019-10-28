Redmi 8 goes on sale on Flipkart, Mi.com; check out offers, price, discounts, phone specifications

Redmi 8 has gone on sale in India on Monday from 12 pm. The Xiaomi phone was launched in the country earlier this month. However, interested buyers must keep in mind that only the 4GB RAM model of the phone is available for purchase in the country today.

You can buy the Redmi 8 on Flipkart, Xiaomi's own website Mi and Mi Home stores. The 4GB +64GB is available across the platforms. As part of a special sale, the Redmi 8 4GB + 64GB variant is being offered at Rs 7,999. Once this limited offer is over, the price will jump by Rs 1,000. Redmi 8 4GB + 64GB is being sold at Rs 8,999 on retail, while the base model of Redmi 8 3GB + 32GB is priced at Rs 7,999.

Redmi 8 is available in four colours Onyx Black, Ruby Red, Sapphire Blue and Emerald Green.

Redmi 8 is being rolled out with offers such as 10 per cent instant discount up to Rs 1,000 on shopping with HDFC debit cards. There is also 5 per cent unlimited cashback offer available on Flipkart Axis Bank credit card as well as 5 per cent off with Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card and EMI options.

Redmi 8 features a 6.22-inch HD + IPS display with Gorilla Glass 5 protection. It is equipped with an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 processor and comes with 4GB RAM + 64GB internal storage.

The Xiaomi phone comes with two image sensors on the back panel and one on the front. The rear cameras include a primary 12MP Sony 363 sensor with Dual PD and a secondary 2MP depth sensor. There is an 8MP camera for selfies that comes with lot of AI features.

Redmi 8 is powered by a big battery. The smartphone is packed with a 5000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. It also comes with dual SIM card slot, a 3.5mm headphone jack and P2i nano-coating.

