Redmi 9i phone launch today at 12 noon; check expected price, specification, other details

Xiaomi Redmi 9i will be launched today in India. Redmi 9i is part of the Redmi 9 series that debuted in India last month. With this, the Redmi 9 series has a total of seven models -- Redmi Note 9 Pro, Note 9 Pro Max, Redmi Note 9 (Review), Redmi 9 Prime (Review), Redmi 9, Redmi 9A and Redmi 9i.

Xiaomi will launch the Redmi 9i at 12 pm today. The phone will be available for purchase at Mi.com and Flipkart.

Redmi 9i is likely to come with a microSD card and a gaming-centric feature. The Redmi 9i smartphone will have a large battery and optimisation in the camera.

The phone will reportedly run MIUI 12 out-of-the-box.

Redmi 9i is likely to be a little more expensive than Redmi 9A, as per media reports. Redmi 9i's price might start from Rs 7,999. And, its price will be under Rs 10,000 segment.

The phone will have two storage variants--4GB RAM+ 64GB storage, and 4GB RAM+ 128 GB storage.

It is also expected that Xiaomi will offer three colour options for Redmi 9i--Midnight Black, Sea Blue, and Nature Green.

