Redmi 9i to launch in India on September 15, exclusively on mi.com, Flipkart

Chinese phone maker Xiaomi's latest offering Redmi 9i is expected to launch in India on September 15. Redmi 9i is part of the Redmi 9 series which was recently launched in India. The Redmi 9 series consists of Redmi 9, Redmi 9A and Redmi 9 Prime. Redmi 9i is a special addition to the series as it will be available for purchase exclusively on mi.com and Flipkart.

Redmi 9i will have 4GB RAM along with a waterdrop-style notch, similar to other phones in the Redmi 9 series. The phone will reportedly run on MIUI 12 software.

Xiaomi took to Twitter to announce the launch of Redmi 9i in India at noon on September 15. They confirmed that the phone will exclusively be available on

mi.com and Flipkart. The tweet teased the 4GB RAM and waterdrop-style notch on Redmi 9i. Though, most information about the phone's specifications is still unknown.

ð¢ Entertaâ¹ï¸nment & excâ¹ï¸tement are both going to be yours! ð¤©#Redmi9i - is launching on September 1â£5â£ on https://t.co/cwYEXdVQIo & @Flipkart! Tweet 'â¹ï¸ AM READY' if you're as excited about the launch as we are! #BigOnEntertainment ð Get notified: https://t.co/inhuC48t0kpic.twitter.com/AusAjT0l89 - Redmi India - #RedmiSmartBand is here! (@RedmiIndia) September 9, 2020

Xiaomi has provided a link to a website where the countdown for the launch of the phone is ticking. From the photos released by Xiaomi, it is evident that the phone will have a 3.5 mm audio jack and will have physical buttons on the right edge of the screen. The photos suggest that the Redmi 9i will be released with a blue colour option.

On the countdown website, Xiaomi has teased several features of the phone without giving any specification. They have said that the Redmi 9i will have a big display and will also offer microSD internal memory expansion option. However, the limits of expansion are not known. Xiaomi has also promised that Redmi 9i will have gaming-centric features, camera optimisations and a long-lasting battery.

Xiaomi has also not revealed the price tag of Redmi 9i.

Also Read: Redmi 9A with 5,000 mAh battery launched in India: Check out specifications, price Also Read: Xiaomi's new MIUI version to remove pre-installed blocked apps