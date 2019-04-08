Redmi Go available on open sale in India on Flipkart, Mi.com; here're the details

Xiaomi's cheapest smartphone in India, Redmi Go, will now be available 24x7 on Mi.com, Flipkart, and Mi Home. The Redmi Go is the first Android Go phone from Xiaomi and was launched on March 19. The device went on its first sale on March 22. The phone features the lightweight Go version of Android operating system.

The Android Go OS on the Xiaomi's Redmi Go use up only half the space as compared to the regular version of Android. Also, the Redmi Go smartphones supports the Go suite of Google apps, including Maps Go, YouTube Go, Files Go etc. These apps have been optimised to work smoothly on the Android Go OS.

As far as specifications are concerned, Xiaomi Redmi Go runs the quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 processor clocked at 1.4GHz. The device comes with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of internal storage, which can be expanded to 128GB with microSD card. The phone is powered by the 3,000mAH battery, which Xiaomi claims can last for 10 days.

Redmi Go comes with an 8MP rear camera with an LED flash .The phone has a 5MP selfie shooter. The Redmi Go is the Xiaomi's most affordable phone in the Indian market and its highlight include unlimited Google Photos storage.

Meanwhile, the Redmi Go does not have edge-to-edge design and has huge bezels. It also has three capacitive touch buttons at the bottom of the screen and comes with a cheap plastic build quality.

Connectivity features on the device include WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, WiFi Direct, WiFi hotspot, Bluetooth 4.1, GPS, A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS, and microUSB 2.0.

The Redmi Go is priced at Rs 4,499 and is the cheapest smartphone in the Redmi's arsenal. Redmi Go has been targeted at smartphones buyers who are looking to switch from using feature phones, like JioPhone, to Android touchscreen phones.

For the buyers, Reliance Jio is offering additional benefit of Rs 2,200 cashback and 100 GB of free data. Flipkart is also offering 5 percent instant discount on EMIs with Axis Bank credit cards, and 5 percent discount via Axis Bank Buzz credit cards. The handset can also be purchased at an easy no-cost EMI starting at Rs 750 per month.

Edited By: Udit Verma

