Redmi Note 5 Pro competitor Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 to be available for pre-order today at 12 pm

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 will go up on pre-order in India at 12 pm. The new Asus device will be sold exclusively on Flipkart. Asus and Flipkart formed a partnership under which the Chinese smartphone company will be launching a line-up of their latest Zenfones in India.

The pre-orders for Asus Zenfone Max Pro will only be accepted for pre-paid orders. A buyer can only purchase a single phone in every 30 days. The smartphone will get extra Rs 1000 off over regular exchange value on select models. Other than that, Flipkart will be offering extra 5 per cent off with Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card.

The biggest offer comes from Flipkart with a "Protect your product" subscription worth Rs 999, which is being offered at Rs 49 for Asus Zenfone Max Pro buyers. Vodafone is also pairing up with both brands to provide offers worth Rs 3,200 for free.

The Zenfone Max Pro M1 offers bang for the buyer's buck. The configuration on the Max Pro competes directly with Xiaomi's Redmi Note 5 Pro, which has been witnessing extremely high demand according to Xiaomi.

While the Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 starts at a price of Rs 10,999 the Redmi Note 5 Pro prices have been hiked up to Rs 14,999 for the base variant. However, the similarly specked version of the Zenfone Max Pro is priced at Rs 12,999. Xiaomi also offers a more expensive variant with 6GB RAM and 64GB memory at Rs 16,999.

The Asus Zenfone Max Pro is powered by a Snapdragon 636 chipset which can also be found on the Redmi Note 5 Pro. However, Asus claims better performance in terms of boot up time and app opening when compared to the Redmi Note 5 Pro.

The display is 5.99-inch Full View unit which has a FullHD resolution covered in 2.5D curved glass. Asus has also managed to completely incorporate the dual-lens setup in the rear panel without the camera module jutting out.

Asus has used near-stock Android software. They finally decided to let go of their heavier UI to make the phone snappier. With the new Asus smartphone, the user will get Android 8.1 Oreo out of the box.

The Asus Zenfone Max Pro camera is dual lens setup with one 13megapixel unit with an aperture of f/2.2 and the second is a 5megapixel unit to implement bokeh effect. The front camera houses an 8megapixel unit with an aperture of f/2.0 and an 85.5-degree wide angle lens. The bokeh mode can also be accessed via the front camera on the Zenfone Max Pro.

The battery on the Asus is a mammoth 5,000mAh unit. Another sore point Asus claims it has addressed is the use of a dedicated MicroSD card slot along with two SIM slots. The Redmi Note 5 Pro comes with Hybrid SIM slots.

Asus is also giving away a passive sound amplifier called Max Box free with the purchase of the device. Internally the device comes with NXP Smart Amplifier with a 5-magnet speaker.