Reliance Jio launches JioInteract where Amitabh Bacchan talks to you on a video call

Reliance Jio has launched what looks like the world's first brand engagement platform through Artificial Intelligence called JioInteract. This service will mimic live video calls with mega-celebrities.

JioInteract will be kicked off by one of the biggest celebrities in the country, Amitabh Bacchan who will be promoting his latest movie '102 Not Out'.

Users can simply download MyJio App then go to JioInteract within the app and start their "video calling" with Amitabh Bacchan. People will also be able to share their experience with their friends and family.

The service sounds interesting but falls flat when it comes to actual AI capabilities. The answers are pre-recorded by Mr Bacchan. The app keeps recycling the response regardless of the questions asked.

However, it will be interesting to see how the people take to this new service. Reliance Jio claims that the answers will get better with use, in particular AI fashion.

Jio has over 180 million subscribers and 150 million smartphone users. It aims at catering to the market of people wanting to get new experiences.

Jio Intereact will open the "Live Video Call" platform for all its subscribers.

Starting 4th May 2018, people will be able to talk to superstar Amitabh Bacchan, or at least a pre-recorded version of him through video and ask him questions regarding his upcoming movie '102 Not Out'. Users can also book real time tickets through BookMyShow which is the ticketing partner.

JioInteract with this service, positioned as VCBaaS (Video Call Bot as a Service), is a new concept and quite an unpolished one at that but there can be numerous applications for video chat bot.

Reliance Jio might use this feature or a similar technology to create virtual showrooms, e-commerce orders, product demonstrations etc.