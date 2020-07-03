Reliance Jio launches video conferencing app JioMeet to compete with Zoom; check out features

Mukesh Ambani's Jio Platforms has launched its video conferencing platform JioMeet to take on the likes of Zoom, Google Meet, and Microsoft Teams.

JioMeet app can support as many as 100 participants in a single video call. No codes or invites will be needed for the call to begin. The call will be free of cost. Also, the free call can be done uninterruptedly for up to 24 hours.

Additionally, a JioMeet app user can also schedule meetings, share screens with each other. To download JioMeet app, users need to go to the Play Store/App Store. JioMeet app can also be accessed through Mozilla Firefox and Google Chrome.

Features of JioMeet app:

1. Once the app is installed on any device (phone/desktop), a user will have to sign up either by mobile number or email ID.

2. The app offers unlimited number of free calls in high definition (720p).

3. A user can schedule a meeting and share meeting details with invitees.

4. The app features unlimited meetings each day.

5. Each meeting is password protected.

6. The host can enable the 'Waiting Room' to ensure no participant joins without permission.

7. Allows multi-device login support up to 5 devices.

8. A user can seamlessly switch from one device to another while on a call.

Also read: RIL share gains over 1% as Intel Capital to invest Rs 1,894 crore in Jio Platforms

Also read: Intel Capital to pump in Rs 1,894.5 cr in Jio Platforms; 12th investment in 11 weeks