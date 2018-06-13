Reliance Jio Double Dhamaka offer: 1.5GB extra data for all popular data packs

Reliance Jio will offer 1.5GB additional data per day. The offer comes on all prepaid plans priced between Rs 149 to Rs 499. This move is a major push to revise most of its existing prepaid plans. As per a press release by Jio, it will provide 1.5GB additional high-speed 4G data per day to every user with any plan that is repeated daily. This offer is valid till June 30, 2018.

According to Reliance Jio, prepaid packs for the prices Rs 149, Rs 349 and Rs 449 will now offer 3GB data and 3.5GB data will be offered on Rs 198, Rs 398, Rs 448 and Rs 498 plans. Also, the Rs 299 pack will offer 4.5GB data per day and Rs 509 plan will give 5.5GB data per day. Recharge plan of Rs 799 will offer 6.5GB data per day.

Jio's introduction of the extra 1.5GB data also comes as a move to take on Airtel which had also launched similar plans recently. Airtel recently launched 1GB per day extra data on Rs 149 and rs 399 price points. However, the plan is only for limited users. Jio on the other hand is offering the 1.5GB additional data to all its Jio users.

In a presentation, the telecom ministry also shared mobile data tariff in the country, which had reduced by 93 percent in the last four years.

Jio also announced extra benefits for app users. Instant discount of up to Rs 100 will be offered on all recharges above Rs 300 and 20 percent discount be offered on all recharges below Rs 300, provided the recharges are done MyJio app or through PhonePe.