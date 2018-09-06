Reliance JioPhone 2 to go on sale today; here's how to get your hands on one

Reliance JioPhone 2 will be going on sale today. The device is being sold via flash sales, unlike the previous registration model utilized with for the JioPhone. The device will be sold via Jio's official website and their authorized retailers.

Considering the price point and the added benefits of using a JioPhone, the device might go out of stock in a matter of minutes.

The buying process is rather simple, all the user will have to do is have a MyJio account to log in and order the device as soon as it is made available. The sale will go live at 12 pm.

Once the user has made the complete payment of Rs 2,999, there will be a confirmation message sent to the registered mobile number. Once the device reaches your nearest retailer, the buyer will be notified with the address. The buyer can then go pick up the device themselves. The company claims that the device should ideally reach the buyers within 5 to business days or the buyer can pick it up themselves from the retailer.

The JioPhone 2 is priced at Rs 2,999 and comes with QWERTY keypad, giving it a Blackberry-like form factor. The device can be recharged using the same plans that are available with the first generation JioPhone.

Features

JioPhone 2 comes with a 4-way navigation key. In terms of connectivity, the device will feature LTE Band 3,3,40, 2G Band- 900/1800 4G. The device is capable of conducting LTE Cat4. The JioPhone 2 is also capable of using VoLTE and VoWiFi for calling over the internet.

The device can take dual SIMs (nano). The screen is 2.4-inch QVGA display. It comes with 512MB RAM and 4GB of internal storage. A 2000mAh battery powers the new JioPhone 2. The phone can also house an SD card up with memory up to 128GB.

For optics, JioPhone 2 will come with a 2 Megapixel primary camera and a VGA camera on the front panel. The phone uses KaiOS as the operating system. The feature phone will also be capable of functionalities of FM, Wi-Fi, GPS and even NFC.