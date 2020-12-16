Samsung denies rumours of retiring Galaxy Note series in 2021

Contrary to the rumours that have been doing the rounds, Samsung has revealed that the company has no plans to discontinue its Galaxy Note lineup.
After reports claimed that the S Pen could be included in the upcoming Galaxy S21 Ultra, as well as the Galaxy Z Fold3, reports had claimed the South Korean firm will retire the Galaxy Note series in the coming year. However, Samsung has quashed those rumours, with the next Galaxy Note series expected to roll out in 2021.
According to Yonhap News Agency, a Samsung official requesting anonymity has revealed that the company is "preparing to release the next Galaxy Note series next year."
TM Roh, Samsung's mobile business chief, had mentioned in a previous editorial that "the Galaxy Note experience might be applied to more products," which prompted thoughts about the discontinuation of the Note series. Roh's statement has now been recontextualised, in that it is the S Pen technology being added to other products, and not the Note series being relinquished.
As of now, Reuters has reported that Samsung has no plans to release the next-gen lineup of the Note, while ET News has claimed that there is one more series the company plans to roll out before merging the Note series with the S series. While reports from different sources have conflicting statements regarding the future of the Note lineup, it remains to be seen whether the Samsung's Galaxy Note would make an appearance next year.