Samsung Display unveils 'unbreakable' smartphone panel, certified by Underwriters Laboratories

One of the leading names in display panel technology, Samsung Display has announced a new unbreakable panel for smartphones. This flexible OLED panel has been developed with an unbreakable substrate and an overlay window securely adhered to it. Current-generation flexible display products attach a glass-covered window to their display that often breaks when severely impacted

This new 'Unbreakable Panel' is certified by UL (Underwriters Laboratories) an official testing company for OSHA, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration of the US Department of Labor.

According to UL, the unbreakable display passed the rigorous real-time durability test that is based on military standards set by the US Department of Defense. The panel survived a drop test administered at 1.2 meters (nearly 4 feet) above the ground 26 times in succession, and even in high (71 degrees) and low (-32 degrees) temperature tests, without any damage to its front, sides or edges.

It even survived another subsequent 1.8M (nearly 6 feet) drop test - significantly higher than the U.S. military standard - without any signs of damage.

This panel will not just be restricted for smartphones. The company plans to find viable markets with other electronic products such as display consoles for automobiles, mobile military devices, portable game consoles and tablet PCs for e-learning.

"The fortified plastic window is especially suitable for portable electronic devices not only because of its unbreakable characteristics, but also because of its lightweight, transmissivity and hardness, which are all very similar to glass," said Hojung Kim, general manager of the Communication Team, Samsung Display Company.

The announcement comes ahead of the Galaxy Note 9 announcement scheduled next month and could possibly be used in the smartphone.

Corning, on the other hand, just last week only announced the next-generation Gorilla Glass 6, which can withstand multiple drops. Rumours suggest Apple might go for Corning Gorilla Glass 6 for its upcoming iPhone.