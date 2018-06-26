Samsung Galaxy J8 with AMOLED Infinity Display to go on sale in India from June 28

The Samsung Galaxy J8 will go on sale in India on June 28. Samsung launched the Galaxy J8 in India last month and the company had announced the device would be available on June 20th. However, it did not go on sale on the date and will now be available in the market in three days time.

Samsung India took to Twitter to confirm the arrival of the device in India. The Tweet said, "Give the 'Infinity Touch' to your picture's background with the #BackgroundBlurShape of the new 16+5MP #DualRearCamera on #GalaxyJ8. Only 3 days to go for the big launch. Stay tuned."

The device will feature an 18:5:9 Super AMOLED Inifinity Display which flows from edge-to-edge and runs on Android 8.0 Oreo. The device also has features like Face Unlock and artificial intelligence features like object and scene detection.

The dual-SIM(nano) J8 runs on Android 8.0 Oreo and sports a 6-inch FullHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity Display with an aspect ratio of 18:5:9. The device is powered by octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 SoC paired with 4GB RAM.

The Galaxy J8 will feature a dual rear camera setup - a 16-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor. The device will have a 16-megapixel camera with an aperture of f/1.9 at the front. Both front and rear cameras come with a single LED flash. The J8 has 64GB internal storage and is expandable via a microSD card (up to 256GB). The phone has facial recognition and a variable selfie flash that will enable users to adjust the exposure while taking selfies.

The smartphone's connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, a Micro-USB port and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The smartphone will also come with "Chat over Video" which will enable users to chat on WhatsApp even as a video is being played. Samsung claims this feature was developed by the Indian R&D team. The device will also have features like - move to memory card, delete duplicate images, zip unused apps and delete saved APK files. The smartphone will also come with Samsung Mall and Samsung Pay Mini.

The phone is likely to be priced at Rs 18,990 and customers can get cashback of Rs 1,500 if they buy the device using ICICI Bank credit and debit cards or Paytm.