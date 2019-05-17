Samsung Galaxy M20 to go on sale today at 12 pm; check out price in India, specifications

Samsung Galaxy M20 will be on sale in India today at 12 pm on Amazon India and Samsung online shop. The Samsung Galaxy M20 with an Infinity-V display will get a Rs 1,000 limited period price cut. The phone was launched in January 2019 and will be available in Charcoal Black and Ocean Blue colour options.

Samsung Galaxy M20 is a dual-SIM phone and runs on Android 8.1 with Samsung's Experience 9.5 UX on top. Samsung has promised Android Pie update for the Galaxy M20 later this year. Starting at Rs 9,990 for its 3GB RAM and 32GB storage variant, the Galaxy M20 is the best affordable phones in the market right now. The phone is powered by the decent Exynos 7904 chipset. Galaxy M20 was a great option at Rs 10,990 but now it is even more enticing.

The other highlights of the phone include a 6.3-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) Infinity-V Display along with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The display is sharp and vivid with punchy colours and has excellent viewing angles. The smartphone comes with a 3GB and 4GB RAM options and Mali-G71 MP2 GPU.

As far as the optics are concerned, the Galaxy M20 comes with a dual rear camera set up along with a 13-MP primary sensor with an f/1.9 aperture and a 5-MP ultra-wide sensor. An 8-MP sensor along with an f/2.0 aperture is available at the front.

Connectivity options include a Type-C port and 15W fast charging support out-of-the-box. There is a fingerprint sensor at the back, and the phone can also be unlocked using the face unlock feature.

Edited By: Udit Verma

