Samsung, Google devices, offer faster internet speeds than Apple iPhones: Report

While Apple devices come with a premium price tag and a brand value that other smartphone brands envy, there are a few aspects where the Android counterparts are more reliable. Statistics strongly suggest that Samsung and Google devices offer faster download speeds than Apple.

According to data from Ookla LLC, Samsung's Galaxy S9 phones had an average download speed of 38.9 megabits per second across carriers in the US. The result was based on 102,000 tests conducted over the past three months. Galaxy S9+ delivered speeds of 38.4 Mbps. The iPhone X, in contrast, downloaded data at 29.7 Mbps, based on 603,000 tests. The iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone 8 provided similar speeds of 29.4 Mbps and 28.6 Mbps respectively.

The data was released by Ookla LLC, which is a web and app service that provides fee analysis of Internet access performance metrics, such as connection data rate and latency through www.speedtest.net. Ookla hosts millions of tests each day and procures data from random users covering a range of random real-world conditions that affect internet performance, like distance from cellular towers and network congestion.

While it may be difficult for users to identify differences between how fast pages load on a phone; sound and video quality, buffering time, make things reasonably apparent. Faster internet speed allows users to load websites faster, watch movies without buffering, make crisper video calls, and generally avail a high-quality mobile experience.

Despite the fact that Apple is trailing in terms of internet speeds, it hasn't noticeably affected the company as the iPhone is still one of the best-reviewed smart-phones in the world, with latest models outselling the competition by a substantial margin. Apple sold more than 216 million iPhone's last year and is expected to exceed that number in 2018.

Google's Pixel 2 XL delivered speeds of 33.9 Mbps; while Huawei's Mate 10 Pro recorded the slowest average speeds of 22 Mbps, according to Ookla.