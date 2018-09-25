Samsung to launch Galaxy A7 2018 with triple lens camera, Super AMOLED display

Samsung will be launching its first triple camera smartphone in India with the Galaxy A7 2018. The device was launched globally last week and now it's making its way to India. The A-series smartphone will be aiming at the premium mid-range segment but will have to challenge flagships like OnePlus 6, Asus Zenfone 5Z in terms of pricing.

Samsung has, however, used flagship grade materials with the new Galaxy A7. In terms of camera, this will be their first shot at a triple lens setup. This could also mean that Samsung will implement a similar technology in their future flagships. The primary setup consists of a 24MP sensor with F1.7 aperture, an ultra-wide lens (120 degrees) 8MP sensor and a 5MP depth sensor with F2.2 aperture. The front camera comes with a 24MP sensor with F2.0 aperture.

The company has also introduced a side mounted fingerprint sensor with the Galaxy A7 which is why the rear panel of the device doesn't sport one. Samsung will be using Dolby Atmos audio with the Galaxy A7.

Samsung has also used a 6.0-inch FullHD+ Super AMOLED display with the new Galaxy A7. The device will be powered by an Octa-Core 2.2GHz chip which will either be assisted by 4GB of RAM or 6GB of RAM. The battery is a 3300 mAh unit. For connectivity there's Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (2.4/5GHz), Bluetooth v5.0, USB Type-B, NFC, Location, GPS and Glonass.

"Samsung is committed to delivering meaningful innovation to all consumers across the Galaxy family, no matter who they are or where they are in the world" said DJ Koh, President and CEO of IT & Mobile Communications Division at Samsung Electronics. "That's why we're excited to introduce innovative new features to the A series with the Galaxy A7, a practical but powerful device that is built to help make your everyday both convenient and extraordinary."

The pricing and other details about the availability will be revealed at the launch event in New Delhi. Stay tuned to BusinessToday.In for updates and analysis.