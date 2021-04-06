Samsung launches AI-enabled, bilingual washing machines in India

Samsung India has launched an artificial intelligence (AI) enabled bilingual washing machine with Hindi and English user interface in the Indian market. The new line-up of fully automatic front load washing machines is made for India and features Samsung's proprietary EcoBubble and QuickDrive technology to help save time and power while providing 45 per cent extra fabric care. The new AI-enabled laundry line up has been priced starting Rs 35,400, and select models will be available online on Amazon, Flipkart, Samsung's official online store Samsung Shop.

This latest washing machine line-up, with 21 new models, is equipped with artificial intelligence (AI) features that offer a customised laundry process. According to the company, this AI feature learns and remembers laundry habits and suggests the most frequently used wash cycle. This is a smart Internet of Things (IoT) enabled washing machine line up that can be connected with Samsung smart devices such as Galaxy smartphones, Samsung Smart TVs and Family Hub refrigerators and supports voice assistants such as Alexa and Google Home. Samsung has also added features such as Laundry Planner that enables users to schedule the end time of their laundry, and Laundry Recipe for automatic recommendations for optimal wash cycles based on information such as colour, fabric type and degree of soiling provided by the user, eliminating the need to guess which cycle is best. Besides, there is HomeCare Wizard that Samsung says proactively alerts users about potential problems and provides quick troubleshooting.

All new models come with Hygiene Steam technology that is capable of removing ingrained dirt and 99.9 per cent of bacteria and allergens. The entire new range of washers comes with a 5-star energy rating, certified by BEE. The new models also come with Samsung's proprietary EcoBubble technology that quickly penetrates fabrics and removes dirt easily, providing 45 per cent extra fabric care.

"Consumer convenience has become the top most priority during the pandemic and smart home appliances that simplify lives resonate with them. Our new AI-enabled washing machine line up is a breakthrough innovation with Hindi and English user interface and is designed to offer simple, intelligent and personalised laundry solutions to consumers using machine learning. It has been customised for India with over 2,000 wash combinations and 2.8 million big data analysis points for different types of fabrics and can be controlled with a smartphone or a Samsung connected device. This line-up will revolutionise the fully automatic front load washing machine segment that has seen the strongest adoption in the last one year, and we are confident of becoming the No. 1 player in this segment this year," said Raju Pullan, Senior Vice President, Consumer Electronics Business, Samsung India.

