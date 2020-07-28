Samsung launches new UHD Business TV range starting at Rs 75,000

Samsung India has launched a new range of ultra high definition Business Televisions for consumer-facing businesses such as restaurants, retail stores, shopping complexes, salons, among others. With these new Business TVs, Samsung claims to have brought together commercial signage displays and advanced TV technology.

The new range of TVs will be available in four sizes - 43-inch, 50-inch, 55-inch and 70-inch variants, and priced between Rs 75,000 to Rs 1,75,000. Offering long term support to business owners, the Samsung Business TVs will come with a three-year warranty. A leader in commercial TV space, Samsung already has hospitality TVs in its portfolio and the company also launched Onyx Cinema LED Screen in the country.

Designed for SMBs, these Business TVs are engineered to operate for 16 hours a day and are equipped with on/off timer to automatically operate during set business hours. Samsung has loaded over 100 content templates for DIY content management, allowing businesses to create their content, without any additional investments. Some of the templates include vertical orientation, promotions that display content alongside TV programs, motion-embedded, seasonal sale and other pre-designed layouts providing business perfect visuals for different occasions.

The TVs also support Samsung Business TV app, available for Android and iOS devices, which allow users to remotely manage and control the content through their smartphone. This app also aids easy DIY installation of the TV. After downloading the Business TV app, users' devices are automatically connected to the TV and available for immediate use.

According to the company, Business TVs comes with a three-step easy installation guide that automatically initiates as the user first turns the TV on. Additionally, television requires no additional cost or IT support for installation or usage.

"At Samsung, we constantly strive to understand the ever evolving business needs of our consumers and address them with high quality solutions. With the new Samsung Business TV, we want to meet the requirements of various small and medium businesses, helping them communicate and operate effectively and hassle-free. Our latest range of Business TVs will help businesses such as restaurants, retail stores, shopping complexes, salons redefine experience for end consumers," says Puneet Sethi, Vice President, Consumer Electronics Enterprise Business, Samsung India.