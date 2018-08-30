Samsung, LG launch TVs with insane 8K resolution at IFA Berlin

Samsung and LG, two of the leading display manufacturers in the world have reached a new high when it comes to TVs. Both companies have released their own 8K TVs at ongoing IFA event in Berlin.

There have been prototypes of 8K TVs and even mass-produced 8K monitors but this will be the first time TVs with 8K resolution will fight for a place in your house. Both companies believe 8K is the future of TV displays and will soon be common sight in living rooms.

While LG claims to be the first to launch an 8K OLED TV, Samsung has launched differently sized variants of its QLED TVs.

LG has launched 88-inch OLED panel which features 33 million self-emitting pixels to produce better contrast ratio and true blacks. "LG's first 8K OLED TV is the pinnacle of technological achievement and the next evolutionary step in display technology," said Brian Kwon, president of LG Home Entertainment Company. "4K OLED played a major role in reshaping TV industry and LG is confident that 8K OLED will do the same," he added.

Samsung is calling its new series Q900R QLED 8K. The major differentiator in comparison with LG is that this series will be available in a choice of 65, 75, 82 and 85-inch models. The TV also uses Artificial Intelligent (AI) technology to optimize content for 8K. The TV line-up comes with a special chipset dedicated towards up-scaling content to 8K on the display.

Though it seems that 8K is the new way to go after 4K, it is unclear if the added resolution will have any major impact on the viewing experience. Human eyes cannot detect pixels after a certain threshold. Moreover, the higher the number of pixels, the greater the amount of power consumed.

Another big issue with the extreme resolution is the lack of suitable content. Despite advanced up-scaling technology, the true potential of an 8K panel can only be witnessed with 8K content. However, companies like Samsung and LG are positive that 8K will soon become the new norm.

Samsung's official blog post states, "if history is any indication, consumers won't have to wait long for immersive 8K content to become the new normal. It took just less than five years for UHD (Ultra-High Definition) TVs to overtake FHD (Full HD) models in global sales, and IHS Markit predicts that sales of 8K TVs will quadruple over the next few years." LG believes that 8K TV market is still in its infancy but it is expected to grow to more than 5 million units by 2022.