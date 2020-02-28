Samsung Mobile is India's most desired brand for fourth year in a row

Samsung Mobile has been named as the 'most desired brand' by TRA Research for the fourth consecutive time. Samsung had previously has topped the list in 2013, 2015 and 2018. The company's competitor Apple iPhone has been placed at the second position on the list. The diversified brand of Samsung which falls under the consumer electronics category has been awarded the third position.

For the first time Sony TV, the general entertainment channel, has entered the list of Top 10 brands and ranked in the fourth position. According to a report in India Today, Maruti Suzuki and Dell follow suit with fifth and sixth positions respectively.

"Indian brands dominate the top 100 of India's Most Desired list featuring 42 brands, followed by 15 American, 12 Japanese and 11 South Korean brands. 6 German brands also feature of which three luxury car brands dominate the list," the TRA Research report said. Four brands from UK and three from China have also been featured on the list.

"The brands which feature in this list have been able to exude a deep magnetic pull that impacts the consumer at a subliminal level," N Chandramouli, TRA Research CEO, speaking on the desire quotient of the brand.

According to India Today, the reason behind Samsung Mobile's top position could be that Samsung had revamped its entire brand strategy last year. Samsung reinvigorated its entire affordable smartphone category with premium segment imaging. In 2019, Samsung that done away with the J Series and had replaced it with the more popular M series and A series.

The Galaxy A10 and A50 were part of the top 10 most selling smartphones in the world. Samsung had also revamped its premium segment smartphone strategy by introducing a variety of new models. The Galaxy S10 series and the Galaxy Note 10 series helped Samsung draw premium category customers.

Samsung had diversified its mobile offerings in early 2020. The brand had introduced Galaxy S10 Lite and the Galaxy Note 10 Lite. Both these are affordable variants of S10 and Note 10 models. The most premium offering from Samsung was the Galaxy S20.

According to the report, what could have potentially helped Samsung is the Galaxy Fold with its unique fold design despite it being expensive. Samsung would be expecting to repeat the same success this year with its Galaxy Z Flip folding smartphone.

