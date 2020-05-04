Samsung starts bookings of TVs, refrigerators, offers 15% cashback, no-cost EMIs

Korean technology giant Samsung has started accepting pre-bookings for TVs and digital appliances. It aims to deliver those as soon as deliveries are permitted in the locality. Samsung has also announced consumer offers such as no-cost EMIs and up to 15 per cent cashback. Pre-bookings can be made on the Samsung Shop till May 8 to avail cashback and no-cost EMIs with long-term finance options of up to 18 months.

"In the past one month, we have received thousands of queries from consumers across the country as to how they could buy our TV or digital appliances, as they felt the need to equip their homes with the latest technology while they stayed home and worked from home. Many are wanting to upsize with Samsung once the lockdown restrictions are relaxed. At Samsung, consumer well-being is top priority and so we are committed to take every step to provide convenience to them and their families. Through our pre-book offer on SamsungShop, we want to ensure our consumers get the fastest delivery possible as per Government regulation on relaxation of lockdown from a Samsung authorised retailer nearest to them, without having to step out of their homes till normalcy returns," says Raju Pullan, Senior Vice President, Consumer Electronics Business, Samsung India.

Samsung's program, 'Stay Home. Stay Happy... Log in to Great Offers', is applicable on all Samsung consumer electronics products, including QLED 8K TVs, QLED 4K TVs, Convertible 5in1 and Curd Maestro Refrigerators, Hygiene Steam Clean Washing Machines, Smart Ovens with Masala & Sun Dry, Tandoor and Slim Fry Technologies. On the offers front, those who pre-book on Samsung Shop will get 15 per cent cashback when paying with HDFC Debit and Credit Cards as well as options of no-cost EMIs and long-term finance options, up to 18 months. Those who pre-book will be entitled to cashback even if they do not opt for EMI-based finance options. Cashback can vary between Rs 3,000 to Rs 15,000 depending upon the product category and its price. Consumers buying Samsung televisions will get 1+1 extended warranty on the panel and 30-day trial offer of ZEE5 Premium pack. On Smart Ovens, consumers will get 10-Year Ceramic Enamel Warranty and 5-Year Magnetron Warranty.

Refrigerators will come with a 10-year warranty on Digital Inverter Compressor, washing machines will have 10-12 year motor warranty, while air conditioners will come with free installation offer, five-year condenser warranty, five-year PCB controller warranty and free AC gas recharge offer.

As a precaution against the spread of the pandemic, Samsung has made arrangements across its retail and distribution channel, to help consumers pre-book the products, without having to step out of their homes. For this, express deliveries will be done from the nearest Samsung authorised retailer, following all standard operating procedures, as soon as the restrictions are lifted by the authorities in different parts of the country.

"The integration of our offline retail partners with our strong and secure online platform, an industry-first program, will also help our partners who have stood with Samsung and our consumers through difficult times over the years, and help them bounce back as demand picks up," adds Pullan.

