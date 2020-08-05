Samsung to reveal Galaxy Note 20 Ultra today; here's what to expect

Samsung will introduce the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra at the Galaxy Unpacked event on Wednesday. It is the top-end model of the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series that will be unveiled at the event. The Galaxy Note 20 series contains two phones - the Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Note 20 Ultra. Though both the phones have not been officially revealed by Samsung, a lot is known about the phones through various leaks. The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra will not be too different compared to the base model but it will have some upgraded features.

Here's what we know about the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra so far:

108-megapixel camera

The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra will have a 108-megapixel primary rear lens similar to the one on Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra. The rear camera will have 50x Space Zoom as compared to the 100x Space Zoom on Galaxy S20 Ultra. The primary rear camera will be aided by two secondary modules. The phone will have a single front-facing camera.

120Hz display

The Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is expected to feature a 6.9-inch Dynamic AMOLED display with an Infinity-O cutout and a resolution of 3200 x 1440. The design of the phone will be similar to Galaxy Note 10. The major upgrade from the previous model is the 120Hz refresh rate. Other Samsung phones to feature 120Hz refresh rate are the Galaxy S20 devices.

Performance

On the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, there would be Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 865+ processor. It is expected that the Galaxy Note 20 series will be able to support 5G. The phone will have a 4,500mAh battery.

S-Pen

The S-Pen, which is the defining feature of Galaxy Note series, will also be upgraded. This could be on both the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra and Galaxy Note 20. The new S Pen is expected to come with Microsoft Word and PowerPoint integrations.

8K Video Capability

The camera of the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is expected to be able to record videos in 8K. However, since 8K videos are extremely bulky in size, users will only be able to record 5-minute videos in 8K quality at a time.

Also Read: After Samsung, another Korean brokerage drops financial support to Adani's coal projects in Australia

Also Read: Coronavirus update: India's COVID-19 cases cross 19 lakh; death toll nears 40,000