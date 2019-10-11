Space-saving, aesthetically pleasing PCs in high demand, says Vivekanand Manjeri of Dell Technologies

Expanding its commercial desktop portfolio in the Indian market, Dell Technologies has announced the launch of OptiPlex 7070 Ultra. Claiming it to be the world's most flexible, modular zero-footprint PC in India, OptiPlex 7070 Ultra hides the PC in the monitor stand. This new desktop belongs to the Ultra-Small Form Factor (USFF), which as per IDC is the fastest-growing category in the commercial desktop segment. In India, the desktop category accounts for almost 50 per cent of the commercial PC market.

Vivekanand Manjeri, Brand Director, Client Solutions Group, Dell Technologies says, "Desktops are an important computing device for specific industries based on end-user needs and worker profiles. The demand for commercial desktops is rapidly growing in sectors such as BFSI, BPO, R&D, government and education, to name a few. Factors such as data security, space-saving design, improved efficiency and larger displays, flexibility to upgrade the system, parallel processing and multiple display support make desktop the best choice for these industries and their employees."

Manjeri says that many insights and customer feedbacks have gone into designing this new OptiPlex 7070 Ultra as it allows Indian businesses to help their employees achieve optimum productivity in a clutter-free work environment. "The demand is primarily driven by changing needs of enterprises and customers. According to a customer survey, we found that customers demand PCs that are space-saving and aesthetically pleasing, but they don't want to compromise on upgradeability."

The OptiPlex 7070 Ultra has a clutter-free design as it can charge both the display and the compute module with just a single cable, thereby, reducing the number of wires. It even offers users the freedom to easily swap out, upgrade or service any part at any time. The desktop comes with flexible configurations and offers up to 64GB of RAM, Dual Storage Options with Intel vPro platform. Users can even upgrade their display and PC separately. Prices start from Rs 47,999 + taxes. It includes keyboard and mouse. However, the compatible display options are sold separately.

Dell has been offering a range of desktops in its OptiPlex series for the past 26 years. And aftersales has been a key focus area. "Our support services are changing the way customers look at services. To ensure efficiency and minimal work time lost, we offer customers onsite support, premium support and premium support plus services. Premium and premium plus support offer 24X7 access to technical help, onsite assistance after remote diagnosis and even software support for everyday applications. These services are backed by our exclusive SupportAssist technology that is driven by AI and deep learning to maximise productivity," adds Manjeri.

