His hesitation, however, has little to do with the price itself. In a post on X, Durov pointed out that he finds it difficult to trust someone who wants to be known by the username @liar. The post has brought renewed attention to Telegram’s marketplace for collectible usernames, where digital handles can be bought and sold.

He wrote, "Someone offered me $1M for the @liar username on Telegram. I want to believe the money is real. But it's hard to trust a man who wants to be known as @liar."

Why are Telegram usernames being valued at millions?

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Telegram allows users to acquire and trade collectible usernames through Fragment, a marketplace built around the messaging platform’s username ecosystem. Unlike ordinary usernames, these collectibles have ownership secured through The Open Network (TON) blockchain and can be transferred or sold to other users.

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These usernames can be linked to personal Telegram accounts, public groups and channels. Their appeal lies in their recognisability and uniqueness, particularly when a short or memorable handle is involved.

Telegram has also enabled users to make anonymous offers to owners of existing usernames through Fragment. This lets interested buyers to indicate how much they would be willing to pay, without immediately requiring the owner to put the username up for auction.

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Someone offered me $1M for the @liar username on Telegram. I want to believe the money is real. But it's hard to trust a man who wants to be known as @liar 🤔 — Pavel Durov (@durov) November 24, 2026

According to his post, Durov has only said that someone made the offer and expressed uncertainty about whether the money is genuine. He has not confirmed accepting it, putting @liar up for sale or completing a transaction.