‘100-Year flood on memory pricing’: Tim Cook explains why Apple raised prices

Apple is gradually increasing prices of its products across categories and nations. Recently, Indian buyers saw a massive price hike for iPads, Macs, Apple TV, and other devices, and iPhone 17 price hike is reported to be announced soon. Amid a price hike, Apple CEO Tim Cook said that the company did not want to increase the prices of its products, but rising memory component costs forced it to pass the expense to customers.
During Apple’s Q3 2026 earnings call, Cook said, “On the pricing front, you know, we reluctantly raised prices. I would say we did it because we're in what I would characterize as a 100-year flood on memory pricing with exponential increases in memory prices, so that was the rationale for it.”