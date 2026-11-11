Qualcomm cuts over 1,000 jobs in India as chipmaker restructures operations; severance details emerge

MUST READ | Qualcomm to cut jobs globally from November: 'Performance-focused reduction'

What Qualcomm employees could receive as severance

Employees affected by the restructuring have reportedly been offered severance payments equivalent to three months’ salary, plus additional compensation tied to their tenure. Those who sign their exit documents within three days could receive another month’s salary, according to reports citing people familiar with the matter.

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The exact payout may vary depending on individual employment terms. Qualcomm has not officially confirmed the reported severance arrangements.

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The selection process is also understood to involve performance assessments, team-level reviews and decisions by senior management. Some engineering functions, including radio frequency (RF), Bluetooth, Wi-Fi and global navigation satellite system (GNSS) teams, could face reductions.

Why Qualcomm is cutting jobs as it expands into AI

The layoffs follow an October communication from CEO Cristiano Amon, who told employees that Qualcomm would undertake a performance-focused workforce reduction after its annual reviews. The company said decisions would consider business priorities, organisational requirements and the skills needed for future growth.

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The restructuring comes as Qualcomm faces pressure in its traditional smartphone business. In its latest quarterly results, handset-chip revenue fell 26% year-on-year to $5.14 billion. At the same time, the company is trying to grow its presence in data centres, AI infrastructure and automotive chips to diversify its revenue.

For employees in India, the immediate concern is the uncertainty around the number of roles affected and whether further rounds of cuts will follow. Qualcomm has not announced a final India headcount reduction.