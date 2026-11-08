15 ChatGPT prompts to create stunning festive photos this Diwali with family, friends and loved ones

How to generate Diwali photos using ChatGPT Images

You don't need professional photo-editing skills to create festive pictures with ChatGPT. Follow these steps:

Open ChatGPT on your phone or desktop. Select Images from the sidebar or choose More > Images. Upload a clear photograph of yourself, your family, partner or friends using the attachment option. Copy and paste the prompt you want to try. Let ChatGPT generate the image and ask for specific changes if you want to refine the result. Advertisement

Solo Diwali portraits

1. Traditional silk saree photoshoot

Prompt: "Use my uploaded photograph as the primary identity reference. Create a photorealistic Diwali fashion portrait of me wearing a rich red Banarasi silk saree with intricate gold zari work, traditional jhumkas, bangles and a small bindi. Place me in a beautifully decorated Indian home with brass diyas, fresh marigold garlands and a colourful rangoli. Use warm, soft golden lighting, realistic skin texture and professional portrait photography. Retain my facial structure, skin tone, hairstyle and natural expression. Do not make me look like a different person."

2. Royal festive photoshoot

Prompt: "Transform my uploaded photograph into an elegant royal Indian festive photoshoot. Dress me in a luxurious emerald green embroidered lehenga with traditional kundan jewellery and a matching dupatta. Set the scene in a grand Indian palace-inspired courtyard decorated with brass lamps, flowers and glowing candles. Use professional fashion photography, realistic fabric textures and balanced golden lighting. Keep my original face and facial proportions recognisable."

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3. Contemporary Diwali look

Prompt: "Create a modern Indian festive fashion portrait using my uploaded photograph. Dress me in an elegant contemporary ethnic outfit with statement earrings and subtle festive accessories. Set the background in a stylish apartment balcony decorated with warm fairy lights, diyas and flowers. Capture a natural, confident pose with soft evening lighting and realistic skin texture. Preserve my identity, facial features and natural body proportions."

Family Diwali photographs

4. Professional family portrait

Prompt: "Use our uploaded family photograph as the reference. Turn it into a professional Diwali family photoshoot. Dress the family members in coordinated Indian festive outfits, including sarees, kurtas and traditional accessories. Place everyone together in a beautifully decorated Indian living room with marigold torans, diyas, flowers and rangoli. Maintain the original number of people, their individual identities, facial features and natural expressions. Make it look like a photograph taken by a professional family photographer."

5. Three-generation family portrait

Prompt: "Using the uploaded photographs of our family members as individual identity references, create a realistic three-generation Indian family portrait featuring grandparents, parents and children together. Arrange everyone naturally in a beautifully decorated Diwali setting. Dress them in coordinated traditional Indian outfits in warm festive colours. Preserve each person's individual facial identity, age and natural appearance. Do not merge faces, duplicate people or invent additional family members. Use warm, realistic studio lighting."

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6. Candid Diwali celebration

Prompt: "Transform our uploaded family photograph into a candid Diwali celebration scene. Show us sitting together near a decorated entrance, smiling and sharing traditional Indian sweets. Add glowing diyas, marigold decorations, rangoli and a warm festive atmosphere. Keep the original people, their faces and individual expressions recognisable. Use natural poses and documentary-style photography rather than an artificial-looking staged portrait."

Couples and loved ones

7. Romantic Diwali portrait

Prompt: "Use our uploaded couple photograph as the identity reference. Create a romantic Diwali photoshoot featuring us in elegant traditional Indian outfits. Dress one person in a beautifully embroidered saree and the other in a well-fitted traditional kurta or sherwani. Set the scene on a decorated balcony with glowing diyas, fairy lights and marigold flowers. Preserve both people's facial identities, expressions and natural proportions. Use soft, warm cinematic lighting."

8. Festive couple photoshoot

Prompt: "Create a luxury Indian festive fashion editorial using our uploaded couple photograph. Dress us in complementary ivory and gold ethnic outfits with tasteful traditional jewellery. Position us naturally in a grand Indian courtyard decorated with brass lamps and flowers. Capture a full-length photograph with realistic clothing details, natural skin texture and professional fashion photography. Do not alter our facial identities."

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9. A warm photograph with loved ones

Prompt: "Turn our uploaded photograph into a heartwarming Diwali memory. Show us standing close together, smiling naturally in traditional festive clothes, surrounded by diyas, flowers and a beautifully decorated Indian home. Maintain our original facial features, expressions and natural proportions. Make the photograph feel intimate, authentic and naturally captured rather than overly edited."

Friends and social media pictures

10. Friends' Diwali celebration

Prompt: "Use our uploaded group photograph to create a lively Diwali celebration portrait. Dress everyone in colourful Indian festive outfits, including lehengas, sarees and kurtas. Add a beautifully decorated home, colourful rangoli, glowing diyas and marigold garlands. Keep the same number of friends and preserve each person's individual face, hairstyle and appearance. Make it look like a real group photograph taken during a Diwali party."

11. Bollywood-inspired Diwali photoshoot

Prompt: "Transform our uploaded group photograph into a glamorous Bollywood-inspired Diwali photoshoot. Give everyone stylish, luxurious Indian ethnic outfits with elegant accessories. Create a grand festive backdrop with golden lights, traditional architecture, flowers and decorative lamps. Use cinematic composition and professional editorial photography. Preserve the identity and facial features of every person in the original photograph."

12. Instagram-ready Diwali portrait

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Prompt: "Create a vertical 4:5 Instagram-ready Diwali portrait using my uploaded photograph. Dress me in a stylish festive Indian outfit and place me against a beautifully decorated background featuring diyas, flowers and an intricate rangoli. Use professional portrait photography, realistic skin tones and warm festive lighting. Keep my original facial identity and natural appearance unchanged. Leave some visual breathing space around the subject."

Creative Diwali pictures

13. Personalised Diwali greeting card

Prompt: "Create an elegant personalised Diwali greeting card using my uploaded portrait. Position my photograph naturally within a sophisticated festive design featuring traditional Indian motifs, brass diyas, marigold flowers and subtle gold detailing. Include the exact greeting text: 'Happy Diwali'. Ensure the text is correctly spelt, clearly readable and visually balanced. Preserve my facial identity and make the overall design suitable for sharing on WhatsApp and Instagram."

14. Traditional Indian festive editorial

Prompt: "Transform my uploaded photograph into a traditional Indian festive fashion magazine cover-style portrait. Dress me in a richly detailed Indian ethnic outfit with traditional jewellery. Create an elegant architectural background with carved wooden details, brass lamps, marigold flowers and warm ambient lighting. Use a sophisticated editorial composition, realistic fabric textures and natural skin details. Preserve my original face and identity. Do not add magazine titles or random text."

15. Dreamy Diwali night

Prompt: "Use my uploaded photograph as the identity reference. Create a photorealistic full-length Diwali night portrait of me standing on a beautifully decorated Indian terrace. Dress me in an elegant traditional festive outfit. Add glowing diyas along the terrace, warm fairy lights, marigold decorations and distant fireworks illuminating the night sky. Use realistic nighttime photography with balanced exposure so my face remains clearly visible. Preserve my original facial features, skin tone and natural proportions."

Tips to get better Diwali photos using ChatGPT

Upload a clear photograph

Be specific about outfits

Describe the background

Mention the photography style

Refine the image through follow-up instructions

Remember that AI-generated images may not preserve every facial detail perfectly, especially in photos with several people. Review the result and make corrections where needed.