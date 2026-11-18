Apple's iPhone software has accumulated a large number of features over the years, especially with iOS 27, but many of the newer ones, including those using Siri AI, can be easy to miss unless you regularly explore the Settings menu or keep up with Apple's software updates.

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Here are some features that iPhone users may not know about or have missed.

Use the Camera to ask Siri about what you see

The Camera app can be used with Siri AI to interact with information in front of the iPhone.

In Camera, swipe to Siri mode or, on supported devices, long-press the Camera Control. Users can then point the camera at an object and ask Siri questions or request actions.

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For example, pointing the camera at food can bring up Look Up Nutrition, which provides information about its nutritional profile.

The camera can also read information from printed event flyers or invitations. Users can point it at an event and say, “Add this to my calendar.” Siri can identify the date, time and location and create a calendar entry.

These capabilities require Apple Intelligence and Siri AI and are available only on compatible iPhones and in supported languages and regions.

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Save any frame from a video as a photo

There is no need to take a screenshot if you want to save a particular moment from a video.

In Photos, pause the video, tap the three-dot menu in the top-right corner and select Save Video Frame as Photo. The resulting still retains the original date, time and location metadata.

It can also be useful when extracting a particular frame from footage for a thumbnail or social media post.

Find screenshots and downloaded images separately.

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If your Photos library is filled with screenshots, app downloads and other images mixed in with photographs, the Captured by Me collection can help organise them.

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Open Photos and go to the Collections view to find the relevant utility collection.

Photos also has an Identity Documents section designed to make documents such as IDs and passports easier to locate.

Give your photos a star rating

The Photos app has a rating system that can be useful for sorting large photo libraries.

Go to your profile in Photos, scroll down and enable Show Ratings Control. Photos can then be given between one and five stars, with the library filtered based on those ratings.

This provides another way to separate preferred photographs from multiple shots of the same subject.

Turn a photo album into a video

Photos can create a slideshow from an existing album and export it as a video.

Open an album, tap the menu and select Start Slideshow. Users can customise the transitions and music before saving the finished slideshow to their Photos library.

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The feature can be used with albums containing travel photographs, family pictures or other collections.

Remove unwanted objects from photos

Apple's Clean Up tool can remove objects and distractions from the background of photographs.

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Open a picture, select Edit > Tools > Clean Up and brush over the object you want to remove. The tool provides Fast processing on-device, as well as a High Quality option that uses Private Cloud Compute.

Fix photos with tight framing

A photograph does not necessarily have to be perfectly framed when it is taken.

The Extend tool in Photos can expand the borders of an image. It can be accessed through Edit > Tools > Extend or from the Crop tool.

This can be useful when an image needs additional space around the subject, such as when adapting a photograph for a phone wallpaper.

Change the perspective of a photo after taking it

Spatial Reframe allows users to adjust the apparent camera viewpoint around a subject after a photograph has been captured.

The option is available under Edit > Tools > Reframe, where users can adjust the composition and viewpoint of the image.

Share photos and videos in full resolution

iCloud Shared Albums can now share photos and videos in full resolution.

When creating an iCloud Shared Album, the media is shared at its original resolution rather than being reduced in quality for sharing.

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For users who regularly share photographs through Shared Albums, this changes the quality of the media received by other participants.

Make Safari track a product for you

Safari has a Notify Me option that can monitor websites for changes such as products returning to stock or prices dropping.

Open the Safari menu in the search bar and select Notify Me. Users can choose a preset such as Back in Stock or describe what they want Safari to monitor and how often it should check.

The same feature can be used for other things that change online, including concert tickets, tour dates and seasonal menu availability.

Make the Lock Screen clock more compact

The Lock Screen clock can be changed to a compact layout.

Long-press the Lock Screen, tap Customise, select the clock and choose the compact layout option. The clock is positioned more closely alongside the date, leaving more of the Lock Screen wallpaper visible.

Make Home Screen widgets bigger

Compatible Home Screen widgets can be resized to occupy more space.

Long-press the Home Screen and drag the corner of a widget to resize it, or select a larger widget from the gallery.

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For example, a Photos widget can be linked to a specific album and expanded to display more of its contents directly on the Home Screen.

Change the appearance of Liquid Glass

The iPhone's Liquid Glass interface can be adjusted through Settings.

Go to Settings > Appearance > Liquid Glass to change the system interface between clearer and more tinted versions.

This setting changes the appearance of the interface without requiring users to install another theme or app.

Keep your alarm volume independent of your ringtone

The iPhone can separate alarm volume from ringtone volume.

Go to Settings > Sounds & Haptics > Alarms and Timers and turn off Match Ringtone Volume. The alarm volume can then be adjusted independently of the ringtone.

This means lowering the phone's ringtone volume does not necessarily lower the alarm volume with it.

Which iPhones support these features?

The features covered here do not all have the same hardware requirements. Apple says most of the everyday customisation and Photos features are supported on iPhone 11 and later.

Features that rely on Apple Intelligence and Siri AI require iPhone 15 Pro and later, with availability also depending on language and region.

The broader point is that many iPhone capabilities are tucked away inside existing apps and settings rather than presented as prominent features.

For users who typically stick to the Camera, WhatsApp, Instagram and a handful of other everyday apps, there are several functions worth discovering in the software already installed on their phones.