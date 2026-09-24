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1980s AI photo trend: One photo upload could expose you to fake profiles and blackmail, Delhi Police warns

1980s AI photo trend: One photo upload could expose you to fake profiles and blackmail, Delhi Police warns

The retro photo trend may seem harmless, but Delhi Police is urging users to think carefully before sharing personal photos or clicking unfamiliar links that promise AI-generated images.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Sep 24, 2026 7:30 AM IST
1980s AI photo trend: One photo upload could expose you to fake profiles and blackmail, Delhi Police warnsDelhi Police warns users to be careful while uploading photos to AI image tools.(Representative image)

The 1980s AI photo trend has taken over social media, with users turning their regular pictures into retro-style images using AI tools. But before you upload your photo to create that vintage look, Delhi Police has a warning for you. The police have cautioned users against sharing personal photographs with unknown AI platforms, saying such images could be misused to create fake profiles, blackmail, or other forms of cyber fraud.

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The warning comes at a time when AI image tools are making it easier to transform photos with different outfits, hairstyles, colours and visual effects. Delhi Police has also asked users to be careful with links promising AI filters or photo-generation features, as unfamiliar links could expose them to scams.

Why Delhi Police is warning about the trend

In a post on X, Delhi Police warned users about the possible risks of uploading personal pictures to unknown AI services. While the 1980s trend may seem like a harmless way to give your photos a nostalgic look, the original image you upload is still linked to your digital identity.

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The trend uses AI to turn current photographs into 1980s-inspired images. You can add vintage colours, period-style clothes, hairstyles and other effects to make your pictures look like they were taken decades ago. But to create these images, you usually have to upload your original photograph to an AI platform. This is where you need to be very careful about which service you choose.

What you should do before trying AI photo trends

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Delhi Police has advised users not to upload personal photographs to unfamiliar AI platforms. You should also avoid clicking random links that promise AI filters or photo-generation tools, especially when you don't know where the link leads.

The warning does not mean that every AI photo tool is unsafe. Instead, you should check the platform before uploading personal images and avoid unfamiliar services. If you become a victim of cyber fraud, you can report it by calling the 1930 cyber fraud helpline or through the government’s cybercrime reporting website.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Sep 24, 2026 7:30 AM IST
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