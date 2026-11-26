The incident involved a compromised employee account on GitHub, the platform used by developers to store and manage code. While the breach exposed information such as customer names, email addresses and certain account details, 1Password says its password vaults, stored credentials and the encryption keys protecting them were not accessed.

How did hackers gain access to 1Password’s systems?

According to 1Password’s latest security update, the company began investigating suspicious activity on November 19 after discovering indications that an attacker had gained access to an employee’s corporate GitHub account.

The attacker used that account to access the company’s source code and push malicious code to its backend services. These services subsequently downloaded administrative information associated with a subset of 1Password customers.

Advertisement

DO CHECKOUT | $1 million for Telegram username? Pavel Durov doubts the offer over one unusual detail

The attacker also copied source code from private repositories and gained access to the company’s continuous integration and continuous delivery (CI/CD) system. This system contains infrastructure-related secrets used to operate the product.

However, 1Password said its source code did not contain customer secrets. It also confirmed that the incident had no impact on its services, availability or product security.

What information was exposed in the 1Password breach?

The downloaded information included customer names, email addresses, account and user identifiers, account creation dates and last sign-in times.

The attacker also accessed public keys, Secure Remote Password (SRP) protocol parameters, certain tokens contained in emailed invitations, provisioning and account recovery links, and other non-secret internal account metadata.

Advertisement

DON'T MISS | Should humans hand over decisions to AI? Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei pushes back on Axios report

The exposure of invitation and recovery tokens is particularly important. These tokens are used when users accept account provisioning invitations or account recovery requests. However, 1Password clarified that the tokens cannot independently provide access to an account. They also require an SSO sign-in or a verification code sent to the user’s registered email address.

The company said a small number of users in this situation had been specifically notified. As a precaution, it has increased verification codes used in these emails from six numeric digits to 10 alphanumeric characters.

Are your passwords and stored information safe?

This is the biggest concern for existing users, and 1Password says the answer is yes.

The company confirmed that customer vaults, the items stored inside them, vault protection keys and account recovery keys were not accessed. Account passwords and Secret Keys were also not compromised. The company’s apps and browser extensions remain unaffected.

1Password explained that vault information is encrypted using keys that only you hold. The company itself cannot access these secrets, meaning an attacker who gains access to its backend systems cannot simply retrieve your stored passwords.

Advertisement

What should 1Password user do now?

1Password has disabled the affected GitHub account, revoked the stolen token, removed the access created by the attacker and rotated or revoked internal credentials that may have been exposed. It has also strengthened its GitHub, CI/CD and endpoint security controls and brought in independent cybersecurity experts to validate its response.

For users, the company says no account changes are necessary. However, it has warned against unexpected emails, text messages or calls mentioning 1Password, particularly those involving invitations or account recovery.

The company will never ask you for your account password or Secret Key. Only enter these details in the official 1Password app or website after opening the app yourself or typing the website address directly. If you receive a suspicious communication, you can report it to support@1password.com.