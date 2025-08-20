2 in 10 blue-collar workers already using AI tools on the job, finds new Indeed report

Artificial intelligence is rapidly becoming an essential skill in India’s job market, with professionals across industries preparing to integrate it into their daily work, according to a new study by job platform Indeed.

The Work Ahead Report, based on responses from more than 3,000 white- and blue-collar professionals, shows that 43% of workers feel confident about the technologies they expect to use in the next two to five years. These include generative AI and the emerging class of agentic AI systems that can manage complex tasks with minimal human oversight.

Advertisement

Mid-career professionals most confident

The findings highlight that mid-career workers, aged between 35 and 54, are leading the way in readiness for AI adoption. Nearly half (49%) in this group said they feel prepared for AI-led workplaces, compared with younger professionals aged 18 to 24. However, this confidence is coupled with a demand for training. More than half (56%) of mid-career respondents said they wanted stronger learning support, against 41% of younger workers.

“The rise in interest around agentic AI signals that we are at the beginning of a transformation, one where job seekers are not just responding to change but leading it,” said Sashi Kumar, Head of Sales, Indeed India.

AI enters daily workflows

The report underlines that AI has moved past the hype stage and into everyday reality. One in three professionals expect to use generative AI regularly, while one in four are preparing for the adoption of agentic AI tools. Among blue-collar workers, the shift is visible too: seven in ten said technology already improves their work, and two in ten confirmed they are actively using AI tools.

Advertisement

From automating paperwork to assisting with customer service, AI is beginning to reshape roles that were once considered largely immune to digital disruption.

Balancing optimism with concern

Even as confidence builds, anxiety remains. Nearly one-third of workers surveyed admitted to concerns about job security if they fail to keep up with technological change. To address this, employees are seeking targeted support. About 29% of respondents said they would prefer self-paced online programmes to strengthen AI skills, while others want companies to provide structured upskilling opportunities during work hours.

According to Indeed, the findings mark a turning point in the Indian labour market. AI is no longer viewed as an optional tool but as a baseline skill closely linked to employability, career progression and future job security.