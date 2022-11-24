‘20,000 tweets per second’: Elon Musk announces new Twitter record

The FIFA World Cup 2022 is boosting Twitter activity to new highs. The company chief Elon Musk shared a stat claiming that the World Cup traffic hit almost 20,000 tweets per second.

In his statement he said, “World Cup traffic hit almost 20,000 tweets per second today! Great work by Twitter team managing record usage.”

In another tweet, he appreciated the team working at Twitter. He said, “To be fair, there are many people at Twitter working late into the night, for whom I have great respect.”

To be fair, there are many people at Twitter working late into the night, for whom I have great respect — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 23, 2022

The tweet was in response to a question posed about Musk working on a new book on '40 hour work week'. Elon Musk share an image of a T-shirt with 'Stay @work' written on it. He took a dig at Twitter before the takeover. Musk reportedly found a bunch of t-shirts at the company's HQ saying #StayWoke.

Elon Musk has tightened the working conditions for the remainder of Twitter employees. He reportedly took away some major perks from the employees at the tech company and also gave them an option to leave. Last week, he asked his employees to either stay back and work 'hardcore' or leave their job at Twitter and take severance pay. A lot of employees opted for the latter, which led to Twitter entering into damage control mode. The offices were shut during the weekend as the mass exodus of employees happened.

During a hands-on meeting, Elon Musk announced that he's done with the layoffs and was now looking to hire fresh talent for the brand.