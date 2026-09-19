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5 best alternative foldable phones to iPhone Duo: Samsung, Motorola, Google and more

5 best alternative foldable phones to iPhone Duo: Samsung, Motorola, Google and more

Apple’s first foldable faces competition from established Android players, with cheaper alternatives offering bigger batteries, versatile cameras, larger displays and different software experiences for buyers.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Sep 19, 2026 7:00 AM IST
5 best alternative foldable phones to iPhone Duo: Samsung, Motorola, Google and moreThese five foldables offer cheaper alternatives to Apple’s iPhone Duo in India and beyond. (Representative image)

Apple's iPhone Duo has entered the foldable phone market at a starting price of ₹2,99,900 in India, but it is far from the only option if you want a large screen that folds. Samsung, Motorola and Google already have competing book-style foldables, while Huawei and Xiaomi offer more options in other markets.

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The biggest difference is the price- several of these phones cost substantially less than Apple’s foldable, while also offering larger batteries, fast charging, multiple cameras and up to 1TB storage.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8

The Galaxy Z Fold8 is one of the closest alternatives to the iPhone Duo, particularly because Samsung has also adopted a wider foldable design. It starts at ₹1,79,999 in India for 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. It has a 7.6-inch 120Hz inner display and a 5.4-inch cover screen, weighs 201g and packs a 4,800mAh battery. There is a 50MP dual rear camera setup, with storage going up to 1TB. It runs Android.

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Xiaomi 18 Fold 

Xiaomi 18 Fold starts at ¥10,999 (around ₹1.05 lakh) in China and is available with up to 16GB RAM and 1TB storage. It features a 7.58-inch inner display and a 5.38-inch outer screen, weighs 219g and packs a 6,000mAh battery. For cameras, it gets a 200MP main sensor paired with 50MP ultrawide and 50MP telephoto cameras. The foldable is powered by Xiaomi’s XRing O3 processor and supports 67W wired and 50W wireless charging, while running HyperOS 4 based on Android 17.

Huawei Pura X Max

The Huawei Pura X Max is officially listed in China from ¥10,999 (roughly ₹1.57 lakh). It has a 7.7-inch inner and 5.4-inch outer display, up to 1TB of storage, a 5,300mAh battery and 66W wired charging. Its cameras include a 50MP main, 12.5MP ultrawide and 50MP periscope telephoto. It runs HarmonyOS 7.

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Motorola fold teaser

The Motorola Razr Fold is cheaper at ₹1,49,999 in India, with 12GB+256GB and 16GB+512GB variants. It features an 8.1-inch 2K inner display and 6.6-inch outer screen, with refresh rates of up to 120Hz and 165Hz, respectively. For cameras, it gets a triple 50MP setup comprising a main, ultrawide and telephoto sensor. The phone is powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 and packs a 6,000mAh battery with 80W wired and 50W wireless charging. It also comes with Moto AI features and up to 512GB storage.

Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold 

The Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold costs ₹1,86,999 in India. It gets an 8-inch inner display, 6.5-inch outer screen, Tensor G6 chip and 16GB RAM, with storage options up to 1TB. Its triple rear camera system includes 48MP wide, 10.5MP ultrawide and 10.8MP telephoto cameras, while Google promises 24+ hours of battery life.

If price is your priority, Motorola offers the biggest savings over the iPhone Duo, while Samsung gives you the more established foldable experience.

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Business Today Desk
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Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Sep 19, 2026 7:00 AM IST
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