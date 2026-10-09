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5 best gadgets for content creators during Amazon Great Indian Festival: Wireless mic, power bank, SSD and more

5 best gadgets for content creators during Amazon Great Indian Festival: Wireless mic, power bank, SSD and more

From better audio and lighting to stable shots, faster file transfers and reliable power, these five affordable gadgets can help creators upgrade their everyday content setup.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Oct 9, 2026 7:30 AM IST
5 best gadgets for content creators during Amazon Great Indian Festival: Wireless mic, power bank, SSD and moreFive essential gadgets for creators for better video, audio, lighting, storage and power. (Representative image)

Creating high-quality videos does not always mean investing in an expensive camera or a professional studio setup. The right accessories can make a noticeable difference to video quality, audio, lighting, storage and even how long you can keep shooting.

For content creators making Reels, YouTube videos, vlogs or product content, a few essential gadgets can make the entire process easier. From a portable RGB light and a wireless microphone to a fast external SSD and a high-capacity power bank, these devices can complement your existing smartphone or camera setup.

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1. Digitek LED-D6W RGB Portable Mini Video Light: 1,126

The Digitek LED-D6W is a compact lighting option for Reels and vlogging. It supports 360-degree HSI full-colour control and a 3000K-6000K bi-colour range, letting you adjust the lighting according to your setup. It also offers nine FX modes and comes with a rechargeable battery and Type-C charging.

2. Digitek DTR 565 SS Tripod Selfie Stick: 1,389

This tripod doubles as a selfie stick and comes with a wireless remote for easier shooting. It supports 360-degree rotation and features a seven-section aluminium rod that extends up to 1,450mm. With a 1.5kg load capacity and GoPro adapter, it can be used with phones and action cameras.

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3. Hollyland Lark M2 Combo Wireless Microphone: 14,000

The Hollyland Lark M2 is a wireless lavalier microphone system designed for creators who need cleaner audio while recording. Its wireless setup makes it suitable for vlogging, interviews, Reels and other videos where creators need freedom of movement.

4. SanDisk Extreme 2TB Portable External SSD: 5,000

The SanDisk Extreme offers 2TB of portable storage, making it useful for creators handling large video files. It supports read speeds of up to 1,050MB/s and write speeds of up to 1,000MB/s. It also features 3-metre drop protection, IP65 water and dust resistance, and a five-year warranty.

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5. Portronics 65W Ignis 65 20,000mAh Power Bank: 1,999

The Portronics Ignis 65 offers a 20,000mAh capacity and 65W fast charging. It includes a built-in Type-C cable, Type-C PD port and LED display. It can be used to keep smartphones, tablets and compatible laptops powered during longer shooting sessions.

Note: Prices mentioned are current Amazon India listing prices and may change.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Oct 9, 2026 7:30 AM IST
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