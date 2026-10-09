5 best gadgets for content creators during Amazon Great Indian Festival: Wireless mic, power bank, SSD and more

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1. Digitek LED-D6W RGB Portable Mini Video Light: ₹1,126

The Digitek LED-D6W is a compact lighting option for Reels and vlogging. It supports 360-degree HSI full-colour control and a 3000K-6000K bi-colour range, letting you adjust the lighting according to your setup. It also offers nine FX modes and comes with a rechargeable battery and Type-C charging.

2. Digitek DTR 565 SS Tripod Selfie Stick: ₹1,389

This tripod doubles as a selfie stick and comes with a wireless remote for easier shooting. It supports 360-degree rotation and features a seven-section aluminium rod that extends up to 1,450mm. With a 1.5kg load capacity and GoPro adapter, it can be used with phones and action cameras.

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3. Hollyland Lark M2 Combo Wireless Microphone: ₹14,000

The Hollyland Lark M2 is a wireless lavalier microphone system designed for creators who need cleaner audio while recording. Its wireless setup makes it suitable for vlogging, interviews, Reels and other videos where creators need freedom of movement.

4. SanDisk Extreme 2TB Portable External SSD: ₹5,000

The SanDisk Extreme offers 2TB of portable storage, making it useful for creators handling large video files. It supports read speeds of up to 1,050MB/s and write speeds of up to 1,000MB/s. It also features 3-metre drop protection, IP65 water and dust resistance, and a five-year warranty.

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5. Portronics 65W Ignis 65 20,000mAh Power Bank: ₹1,999

The Portronics Ignis 65 offers a 20,000mAh capacity and 65W fast charging. It includes a built-in Type-C cable, Type-C PD port and LED display. It can be used to keep smartphones, tablets and compatible laptops powered during longer shooting sessions.

Note: Prices mentioned are current Amazon India listing prices and may change.