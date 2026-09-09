5 futuristic gadgets at IFA 2026, from an AI pet collar to a smart toothbrush

From a smart collar that monitors your pet to an AI pen that records meetings, these devices are designed to solve everyday problems in unconventional ways. A dietary necklace can analyse what you eat, headphones can transform into speakers, and a toothbrush can use a camera to guide your cleaning.

Petpogo PetPhone: An AI-powered collar for pets

Petpogo’s PetPhone is a lightweight smart collar designed for adult cats and small-to-medium dogs. Weighing 37 grams, it combines GPS tracking with geofencing, remote voice communication and activity monitoring. The device can help owners keep track of where their pets are and receive alerts when they approach or cross predefined safety boundaries.

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At IFA 2026, Petpogo also highlighted AI-based analysis of movement and vocal cues, which can provide insights into a pet’s mood. With location tracking, activity monitoring and AI analysis, the collar goes beyond being a conventional GPS tracker and gives owners more information about their pet’s behaviour.

Flowtica Scribe: An AI pen that records meetings

The Flowtica Scribe combines handwriting with AI-powered meeting assistance. The pen can record conversations while you continue writing by hand, with 32GB of storage and up to 30 hours of recording. It can identify up to 15 speakers across 39 languages, while its AI features can turn recordings into transcripts, summaries and follow-up tasks. The accompanying charging case extends the total recording capability to 100 hours.

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This means meeting notes do not have to depend entirely on what you manage to write down. The pen can record the conversation while you continue taking handwritten notes.

ODYSS N1: A necklace that understands what you eat

The ODYSS N1 takes food tracking in an unusual direction by turning it into a wearable experience. The 25-gram AI dietary necklace uses a 120-degree camera, microphones and a motion sensor to capture eating events. Its system is designed to identify food, estimate portions and generate nutrition insights. The device comes with 64GB of storage and offers up to 18 hours of battery life.

Instead of requiring you to manually record every meal, the necklace is designed to automatically capture eating-related information. This makes it an unconventional example of how cameras and AI are being integrated into everyday health and lifestyle routines.

TDM Neo: Headphones that become speakers

The TDM Neo takes personal audio in a different direction by allowing the headphones to turn into portable speakers. The device features four 40mm drivers, built-in microphones and Bluetooth 6 multipoint connectivity, allowing it to work with multiple connected devices. Battery life is rated at more than 200 hours in headphone mode and up to 16 hours when used as a speaker.

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This means you can use the TDM Neo privately as headphones and then switch to speaker mode when you want to share audio. Its unusual design allows one device to serve two different listening purposes.

Dyson CameraJet: A toothbrush with a camera

Dyson’s CameraJet toothbrush brings imaging technology into oral care. It uses a 100,000-pixel macro camera combined with machine learning to identify gaps between teeth. When the system detects areas requiring attention, it can trigger a targeted mouth-rinse jet designed to support precision flossing.

The toothbrush also provides live viewing and brushing guidance, giving you visual feedback while cleaning your teeth. Instead of simply vibrating or rotating to clean, the CameraJet is designed to see where you are brushing and provide guidance accordingly.

It is another example of IFA 2026 products using cameras and AI in places where they are rarely expected.