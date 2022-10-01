5G launch in India: Vodafone Idea displays Digital Twin solution at a construction site

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has launched the 5G service rollout in India today. At the launch of the 5G rollout in India, leading telecom companies displayed 5G used cases in India. Of them, Vodafone Idea was the one that displayed how 5G and Digital Twin technology can be used to monitor a construction tunnel site remotely. While attending India Mobile Congress at Pragati Maidan, Modi interacted remotely with the construction workers at DMRC Dwarka Tunnel using 5G.

Interestingly, while 5G will enable new age technologies like Digital Twin, the telecom sector in itself is a big adopter of the technology. For instance, Finnish network equipment manufacturer Nokia introduced its 5G Digital Design concept to simulate 5G use cases. Using machine learning algorithms, the platform can leverage Digital Twin technology to quickly monitor and assess the impact of 5G implementation, while providing automated recommendations. In collaboration with some big industrial companies, Nokia is also researching the use of 5G for industrial automation and control systems in manufacturing in light of the digital twin.

If you are thinking about what is Digital Twin technology which is used for construction sites and many other industries, here’s a quick low-down.

What is Digital Twin?

A Digital Twin, in the simplest of terms, can be understood as a computer program that uses real-world data to create simulations that can predict how a product or process will perform. It is and can be a real-time, virtual replica/copy of a real-world entity of say an aircraft engine, a factory shop floor or even a human being.

A Digital Twin is sometimes referred to as a computer-based copy of anything that exists physically. Throughout the asset's existence, a cloud-based virtual image is maintained and easily available at all times. All of the experts are brought together on a single platform for comprehensive analysis, insights, and diagnostics, he adds. But it isn’t a standalone technology and involves multiple technology solutions that include the Industrial Internet of things (IIoT), connectivity, cloud computing, AI & machine learning, among others.

It isn’t just restricted at a construction site but industries such as oil and gas, minerals, metals, mine, powers, renewables, pulp and paper, and pharma are focusing on easier optimisation of products and processes through testing of the latest technologies using digital replicas. For instance, a typical oil refinery can incur losses in the tune of millions due to unscheduled shutdowns and recommissioning efforts. By investing and implementing in the Digital Twin, these organisations can pre-empt shutdowns and create a targeted ramping down plan to keep the production disruptions to a minimum. The applications can be used across the value chain as well, with organizations looking to understand the supply chain impact and its effect on manufacturing operations which in turn would affect the customer deliverables.