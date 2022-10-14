Indians are excited about 5G, but not willing to pay more than 4G, survey claims

Reliance Jio and Airtel are bullish about rollout of the 5G network in India and have promised a wide roll out to major cities this year. But how many users are ready to make the switch this year? A new report has surfaced claiming that around 5 per cent of users are willing to move to 5G this year. Further, it claims that 20 per cent of users have already upgraded to a 5G device and many plan their next smartphone purchase to be a 5G device. The surveyed users won’t mind a bump in speed and facility, however, they don’t want to pay more than what they already do for 4G plans.

A report by LocalCircles, a community social media platform that conducts surveys on governance, has claimed that 45 per cent of the surveyed individuals don’t wish to pay more than what they did with 4G.

Upgrade to 5G smartphone

The rollout of 5G will increase demand for 5G smartphones. Around 20 per cent surveyed individuals already have a 5G device and another 4 per cent are likely to get one this year. The survey also claimed that around 20 per cent surveyed say they are likely to purchase a 5G device in 2023.

Grand expectations From 5G

The surveyed individuals have some grand expectations from the upcoming 5G network. Around 19 per cent expect reduction in call drop and connectivity issues or improved voice network, 5 per cent expect improved availability of data network, 12 per cent want improvement in internet speed, and 3 per cent are also hopeful that spam or unsolicited calls and messages will witness a dip.

For 39 per cent of the respondents, resolution to all the four conditions are important before they decide to upgrade to 5G. Only 5 per cent respondents indicated that they were convinced that 5G would resolve all these issues.

The survey claims that 24 per cent of respondents shared that they have no plans to buy a new upgraded device in the foreseeable future while another 22 per cent are yet to make up their mind.