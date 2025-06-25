5G subscriptions set to hit 2.9 billion as FWA gains commercial traction: Ericsson Mobility Report

The latest edition of the Ericsson Mobility Report (EMR) highlights how Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) enabled by 5G is becoming a key monetisation tool for communication service providers (CSPs) worldwide. With 5G subscriptions expected to reach 2.9 billion globally by the end of the year, operators are turning to speed-based tariff models to compete with traditional fibre and cable services.

According to the report, over 80 percent of global CSPs already offer FWA, with 51 percent now providing speed-based plans, up from 40 percent a year ago. This trend is gaining traction particularly in North America, Europe, and the Middle East. By 2030, FWA is projected to account for over 35 percent of new fixed broadband connections, reaching an estimated 350 million lines.

“Service providers have recognised this potential of 5G and are beginning to monetise it through innovative service offerings that extend beyond merely selling data plans,” said Erik Ekudden, Ericsson’s Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer. “To fully realise the potential of 5G, it is essential to continue deploying 5G SA and to further build out mid-band sites.”

India emerges as a global frontrunner in this transition. With 5G subscriptions reaching 290 million by the end of 2024, making up 24 percent of the mobile base, the country is forecast to see this figure rise to 980 million by 2030. Data consumption per user currently stands at 32 GB per month—the highest globally—and is expected to double to 62 GB by 2030.

India’s rapid adoption is supported by a robust 5G mid-band network, which reached 95 percent population coverage by the end of last year. This compares to 50 percent in Europe and over 90 percent in North America. The widespread availability of mid-band spectrum is enabling telcos to provide both high-capacity and broad coverage, essential for an enhanced consumer experience.

“At Ericsson, we are proud to support the country’s digitalisation based on the strong 4G and 5G infrastructure that we have set up in the country together with our partners, the communication service providers that is enabling connectivity and driving inclusive growth in the country,” said Nitin Bansal, Managing Director, Ericsson India.

Beyond connectivity, CSPs are exploring 5G-enabled use cases in sectors like broadcasting, retail, gaming, and enterprise productivity. As per the report, 5G networks carried 35 percent of global mobile traffic by the end of 2024, with projections indicating that they will handle 80 percent by the end of 2030.