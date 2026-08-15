80th Independence Day: India to have more semiconductor plants in 7-8 yrs, says PM Modi

MUST READ | 80th Independence Day: President Murmu charts Viksit Bharat roadmap, outlines inclusive development vision

What did Modi say?

Modi said, "In today’s digital world and the age of technology, we understand the importance of chips. Whether it is electronic goods, medical equipment or transportation systems, chips are indispensable to all of them. Without chips, the entire world could come to a standstill. That is why India has taken significant steps towards self-reliance in the semiconductor sector. Three major semiconductor plants have already started operations, and I have been told that the production from these plants will also be exported. I want to tell my fellow citizens that in the next seven to eight years, another five to eight semiconductor plants are likely to become operational very soon. This journey towards an Atmanirbhar Bharat is paving the way for us to move towards a Viksit Bharat."

Advertisement

VIDEO | Independence Day 2026: Addressing the nation from ramparts of Red Fort, PM Modi, says, "In today’s digital world and the age of technology, we understand the importance of chip. Whether it is electronic goods, medical equipment or transportation systems, chips are… pic.twitter.com/4igyyrdis2 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 15, 2026

DON'T MISS | Nandan Nilekani says India's AI edge isn't chips—it's this opportunity that could create millions of jobs

India's Semicon 2.0 mission

In July, the Union Cabinet approved a ₹1.27 lakh crore programme — Semicon 2.0 — going far beyond setting up semiconductor fabs. The government is building an end-to-end ecosystem covering chip design and intellectual property, manufacturing equipment and materials, new fabs, advanced packaging, research and development, and specialised talent.

Advertisement

The goal is to reduce India’s dependence on imported chips and critical manufacturing inputs while helping domestic companies move up the value chain from assembly to design and high-end manufacturing. With the first semiconductor fab expected to start operations in 2028, the programme could strengthen India’s electronics supply chain, attract global investments and create a larger role for the country in the global semiconductor industry.