83-year-old retired govt official falls victim to online scam, loses Rs 2.5 lakh

An 83-year-old retired government official from Kolkata, S.P. Sinha, residing in Thakurpukur, fell victim to fraud, losing a significant sum of Rs 2.5 lakh. Sinha, who had diligently conducted all his transactions and gathered information by personally visiting his bank branch, found himself ensnared in a deceptive scheme that unfolded over a phone call.

The fraudulent episode began when Sinha got a call from an individual claiming to be situated at "table number 3" of the very branch where he held his pension account. According to a report from Metro, the caller mentioned that he was calling to verify Sinha's KYC (know your customer) details online. Given Sinha's routine visits to the bank and the familiarity with the mentioned table, he was convinced and agreed to follow the caller's instructions to update his KYC online.

"On November 11 (the day before Diwali), I received a call in the afternoon. The man said he was calling from the bank (the branch where Sinha has his pension account). He also mentioned my account number. When I said the bank was closed that day, he said only the 'verification' section was open and that I needed to update my KYC," Sinha shared with the publication.

As the process unfolded, Sinha encountered difficulties, given the technical nature of the instructions provided over the phone. Trusting the caller's legitimacy, he handed over the phone to his 11-year-old grandson, assuming the younger generation might navigate the online procedures more adeptly. Unfortunately, the call concluded with Sinha discovering a debit of Rs 2,57,650 from his account, coupled with a loss of access to his fixed deposits and recurring deposits.

Sinha, representing a demographic that often relies on traditional banking methods and lacks familiarity with online transactions, faced the harsh reality of falling victim to fraud. Regrettably, his eleven-year-old grandson, unaware of the call's deceptive nature, inadvertently provided the information sought by the fraudsters.

This incident serves as a stark reminder, particularly for the elderly, to exercise caution when receiving unsolicited calls and to verify the authenticity of financial transaction requests. It is crucial to remember that government institutions and reputable entities, such as banks, never initiate financial transactions over phone calls.

For those seeking to update their KYC information, it is advisable to visit the bank branch in person rather than responding to unsolicited calls.

Here's how to update KYC online:

Access your bank's online banking portal.

Navigate to the "KYC" tab.

Choose the "Update KYC" option.

Select the information that needs to be updated.

Make the necessary modifications and submit the needed documentation.

To authenticate your request, enter the OTP issued to your cell phone.

