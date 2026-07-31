9 online shopping scams every Indian should know about — and how to avoid them

1. Fake websites and phishing links

Fraudsters create websites that closely resemble genuine shopping portals or send phishing emails and SMSes claiming delivery issues or account problems. Their objective is to steal sensitive information such as OTPs, UPI credentials and debit or credit card details.

Consumers should always verify the website address, ensure it begins with "https://", and avoid clicking on suspicious links received through messages or emails.

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2. Fake delivery scams

Scammers sometimes send unsolicited Cash-on-Delivery (CoD) packages containing low-value items or empty boxes, hoping recipients will pay without verifying the order.

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Before accepting or paying for an unexpected parcel, consumers should confirm whether someone in the household actually placed the order.

3. "Too-good-to-be-true" deals

Fake websites and social media advertisements often lure shoppers with massive discounts that appear irresistible.

The handbook advises consumers to compare prices across trusted platforms, verify seller details, and avoid making impulse purchases based solely on promotional offers.

"Technology and enforcement continue to play an important role in tackling online fraud but as fraudsters constantly adapt their tactics, consumer awareness becomes the first and most effective line of defence," said Vivan Sharan, Founder, Safer Internet India.

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4. Empty box scams

In this fraud, buyers receive empty packages or products that are completely different from what they ordered.

Choosing trusted platforms, checking seller reviews and using payment methods that provide buyer protection can significantly reduce the risk.

Online shopping red flags

Warning Sign What It Could Mean Website URL has spelling mistakes Fake or phishing website Discounts of 70-90% on branded products Potential scam or counterfeit products Seller asks for payment via QR code or bank transfer Payment diversion fraud Customer support contacts you via social media DM Fake customer care account Message says "Pay in 10 minutes or order will be cancelled" Fake urgency scam Unexpected Cash-on-Delivery parcel Fake delivery scam Renewal reminder with payment link Membership renewal fraud Request to share OTP or card details Phishing or identity theft attempt No return policy or contact details Unreliable seller or fake website

5. Payment diversion scams

Some fraudulent sellers ask customers to complete payments outside the e-commerce platform using QR codes, SMS links or third-party websites.

Consumers should always complete transactions through the official checkout process, as payments made outside the platform may not be covered under buyer protection policies.

"India's digital economy can realise its full potential only when trust keeps pace with technology," said Rakesh Bakshi, Vice President – Legal, Amazon India.

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6. Fake urgency scams

Messages claiming an order will be cancelled within minutes or offering limited-time discounts are designed to create panic and rush consumers into making payments.

The handbook recommends pausing, verifying the information through the official website or app, and ignoring artificial deadlines.

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7. Delivery box scams

Even after successful delivery, scammers may exploit personal information printed on discarded delivery boxes to contact customers with fake feedback requests or discount offers.

Consumers should remove or destroy address labels before disposing of packaging and avoid clicking on unsolicited links.

8. Fake customer support accounts

Cybercriminals frequently monitor complaints posted on social media and impersonate customer care executives to collect personal information or redirect users to malicious websites.

Consumers should interact only through verified customer support channels available on the official website or app and never share banking credentials through social media.

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9. Membership renewal scams

Fraudsters impersonate subscription services and send messages warning that memberships are about to expire, directing users to fake payment pages.

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Consumers should ignore unsolicited renewal reminders and instead log in to the official website or mobile app to verify subscription status before making any payment.

"The most effective way to combat online fraud is to prevent it before it happens. That requires making digital safety simple, practical and accessible for every citizen." — Krishna Devarayalu Lavu, Member of Parliament.

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