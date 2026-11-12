'A legend replaces a legend': Trump backs Apple's Tim Cook to succeed Jensen Huang as Nvidia CEO

"NOW THAT Nvidia CEO JENSEN HUANG, who has done a fantastic job, has resigned, there is only one man to take his place - TIM COOK of Apple. A Legend replaces a Legend!" Trump wrote.

The remarks come as Nvidia begins searching for a permanent chief executive following Huang's departure after 33 years at the helm.

Trump's endorsement of Cook has drawn attention to the possibility of an outsider leading Nvidia, although there has been no indication that Cook is being considered or intends to leave Apple.

Nvidia appoints Colette Kress interim CEO

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Nvidia announced on Thursday that Huang had resigned as President, CEO and board member with immediate effect.

MUST READ: Jensen Huang resigns as Nvidia CEO with immediate effect; Colette Kress named interim chief

The company appointed Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress as interim CEO. She will continue overseeing Nvidia's finances while the board searches for a permanent successor.

Nvidia said it would evaluate both internal and external candidates.

Kress joined Nvidia in September 2013 and previously spent nearly 25 years in finance roles at technology companies, including Cisco and Microsoft.

Huang's exit follows controversy

Huang's resignation follows reports that Nvidia's board was reviewing his position amid allegations of multiple extramarital affairs, including one involving a woman suspected of spying for China.

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Bloomberg previously reported that Nvidia was working with an outside firm to identify potential successors.

However, Nvidia's official announcement did not disclose the reason for Huang's resignation or establish any connection with the allegations.

Huang co-founded Nvidia in 1993 and transformed the company from a graphics-chip manufacturer into a dominant force in artificial intelligence computing.

ALSO READ: Nvidia shares crash over 10% after Jensen Huang's exit; $750 billion wiped out as AI stocks tumble

According to Bloomberg, Nvidia's shares surged more than 700,000% during his leadership.

Harvey Jones named board chair

Nvidia also appointed longtime director Harvey C. Jones as its first-ever board chairman.

"Colette has helped lead NVIDIA through a period of extraordinary growth and has a deep understanding of our business, customers, operations and financial position," Jones said.

Kress pledged to build on Huang's legacy while advancing Nvidia's artificial intelligence strategy.

Nvidia shares reportedly extended losses to 10% following the leadership announcement.

The company confirmed that its third-quarter fiscal 2027 results would be released on November 17 as scheduled.

DO READ: Who is Colette Kress? Nvidia's interim CEO holds $772 million in shares, spent 13 years as CFO