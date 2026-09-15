Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsIn PicsWeatherPetrol PricesDiesel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT India at 100BT Infra SummitEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
technology
news
Can GPT-6 Astra book an IRCTC ticket? Man tests it for Mumbai-Rajkot train journey

Can GPT-6 Astra book an IRCTC ticket? Man tests it for Mumbai-Rajkot train journey

The experiment points to a future where AI assistants could move beyond answering questions, taking on real-world digital tasks and completing processes that once required users to do themselves.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Sep 15, 2026 9:41 AM IST
Can GPT-6 Astra book an IRCTC ticket? Man tests it for Mumbai-Rajkot train journeyGPT-6 Astra's reported IRCTC test raises questions about how far AI assistants can go.(Photo: OpenAI)

An Instagram creator’s latest experiment with GPT-6 Astra is raising a bigger question about how far AI assistants can go beyond answering questions. After testing the model for two to three days, the creator decided to see whether it could handle a task that normally requires users to navigate a booking platform themselves - booking an IRCTC train ticket.

Advertisement

Must Read: AI doomsday fears return: Its creators are now warning of darker risks. They are terrified of it.

He said the experiment succeeded, with GPT-6 Astra actually completing the ticket booking. The creator, who had been repeatedly surprised by the model during his testing, said the result shocked him too. His experiment offers a glimpse into how AI could increasingly move from giving instructions to carrying out tasks.

From answering questions to doing the task

The experiment reportedly started after someone asked the creator a straightforward question: Can it book an IRCTC ticket?

Rather than speculate, he decided to test GPT-6 Astra himself. In an Instagram video, the creator showed his experiment and said the AI managed to book an IRCTC train ticket.

Advertisement

Must Read: ‘No amount of US pressure should justify recklessness’: Sam Altman backs 'slow' frontier AI pace

“I’ve been testing GPT-6 Astra for the last 2–3 days, and it keeps surprising me,” he wrote while sharing the experience. He added that after being asked whether it could book an IRCTC ticket, he tested the capability and found that it “actually did”.

The creator said he was “shocked” by the result, making the experiment less about a single train booking and more about what AI assistants may be capable of when they can act on a user’s request.

For users, this could point towards a shift in how AI is used. Instead of simply telling you how to book a train, an AI capable of completing the process could potentially take over more of the steps involved.

Advertisement

However, the creator’s post does not provide details about the specific ticket, payment process or how the booking was completed. So, while the experiment shows what GPT-6 Astra reportedly managed in this case, it does not establish that every IRCTC booking can be completed this way.

For Unparalleled coverage of India's Businesses and Economy – Subscribe to Business Today Magazine

Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Sep 15, 2026 6:00 AM IST
    Follow Us onChannel

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today

    LATEST

    Read more