A man zoomed into Google Maps—and may have uncovered a 390-million-year-old secret hidden on Earth

A nearly perfect ring spotted on Google Maps in a remote part of Quebec, Canada, has become the focus of scientific research after experts said it may be a previously unknown meteor impact crater dating back about 390 million years.

The research will take another major step next month, when scientists present their findings at one of the world's biggest planetary science gatherings in Germany, reports CBC News.

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How a Google Maps image started it

Daniel Breton, a resident of Quebec, saw an unusual circular depression while exploring satellite images on Google Maps. The ring looked different from the surrounding land, so he contacted researchers to ask what it might be.

His observation eventually reached Gordon Osinski, a planetary geologist and professor at Western University in Canada. Osinski studies meteorite impact craters and was intrigued when Breton’s observation reached his team.

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Scientists examine images and rocks

Osinski and his colleagues first examined satellite imagery, geological maps and field evidence. They later visited the remote site to collect rock samples and record what they found on the ground. Finding a new crater of this age could reveal a great deal about Earth’s history and how meteorite impacts affected the planet.

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During the expedition, researchers reported several signs commonly linked to meteor impacts. These included altered rocks and patterns in the landscape that match what scientists see at other impact sites. However, experts stressed that more laboratory analysis is required before the site can be officially recognised as a confirmed impact crater.

Researchers say identifying an impact crater involves much more than spotting a circular feature from space. They must find unmistakable geological evidence created by the extreme pressures generated during a meteorite impact. That process can take years and often requires multiple field visits, laboratory testing and peer-reviewed research.

Age and size estimates

Based on early studies, the team estimated the structure could be nearly 390 million years old. According to the team, the structure measures about 15 kilometres across and is located in a remote region of Quebec. If confirmed, it would join Canada’s list of known impact craters and add to scientific knowledge of ancient collisions that shaped Earth’s surface.

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Scientific review ahead

The research will move forward next month when Osinski presents the team’s findings at the Meteoritical Society’s annual meeting in Germany. That congress is one of the largest gatherings of planetary scientists in the world. It is an international organisation dedicated to promoting research in planetary sciences.

Presenting the research at the conference will allow scientists from around the world to examine the evidence, discuss the findings and provide feedback before further studies are completed. The presentation itself is not an official confirmation of the crater, but it marks an important milestone in the scientific review process.

What Gordon Osinski said

Speaking about the discovery, Gordon Osinski acknowledged the important role played by public curiosity.

"Without Daniel, this wouldn't have happened."

He also emphasised that the evidence collected so far is encouraging but that further scientific work remains essential before drawing final conclusions.

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Why the discovery matters

Canada already has many confirmed meteorite craters, but experts believe more remain hidden under forests, lakes, and layers of soil. Confirming this Quebec site as an impact crater would help scientists learn more about ancient events that changed Earth’s surface.

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For now, all eyes are on Germany next month, where the research will be presented to the global planetary science community, bringing this remarkable Google Maps discovery one step closer to scientific validation. However, the team expects additional laboratory analyses and possibly more fieldwork after the conference in Germany.