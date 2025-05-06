A new MacBook Pro with M5 chips is coming later in 2025; What to expect?

Apple is reportedly preparing to refresh its MacBook Pro lineup later this year, with new models powered by the upcoming M5 chip series. The update is expected to be an incremental one, focused primarily on performance improvements rather than design changes.

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple is targeting an October to November 2025 launch window for the M5-powered MacBook Pro models, aligning with its usual product release cycle. The refreshed 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros will likely feature the full range of M5 chips, including the base M5, M5 Pro, and M5 Max, built on TSMC’s third-generation 3nm process.

While the performance uplift is expected to be modest, Apple is positioning these machines as the next step in its Apple Silicon evolution. The M5 series follows the recent launch of the M4-powered MacBook Air in March 2025, which was received well in the market and boosted Apple's sales in the Mac department. The MacBook Pro refresh is expected to further strengthen the Mac lineup, especially among professionals.

However, those hoping for a radical redesign may have to wait. Reports from 9to5Mac suggest that Apple is saving substantial hardware upgrades, including a thinner chassis and an OLED display, for a late 2026 refresh. This year’s MacBook Pros are expected to continue using the Liquid Retina XDR display and the same general design as current models.

Wi-Fi 7 support may also be introduced in this generation to keep pace with the upcoming iPhone 16 series, although this detail remains unconfirmed. Meanwhile, Apple is expected to maintain the baseline 16GB unified memory configuration introduced with the M4 models, a move that aligns with the growing memory demands of AI-driven tasks.

The updated MacBook Pro models may debut alongside an M5-powered iPad Pro, which is also expected later this year.

So, for users who don’t urgently need an upgrade, it may be worth waiting for the M5 MacBook Pros to arrive later this year.